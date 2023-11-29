After Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla announced having twins, take a look at other TV couples with TWINS

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik recently made a big revelation about her pregnancy. The actress is in her last trimester of pregnancy and she announced the big news about expecting twins. In her recent vlog, Rubina spoke at length about her pregnancy journey and husband Abhinav Shukla's reaction to learning about expecting not one but two babies.

Pinkvilla brings to you other television couples who are blessed with twins.

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy were blessed with a baby boy and a baby girl on 26th July 2023. The couple named their babies Radya and Raditya. The couple often shares their blissful moments from their parenting journey. During Pankhuri's pregnant days, the couple shared interesting insights from their journey.

The couple hosted a beautiful traditional naming ceremony for their babies and revealed the names of the babies on Instagram. Gautam and Pankhuri fell in love while filming the Sony TV show Suryaputra Karn. They got married on 5th February 2018.

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu

After ten years of marital bliss, TV actor Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu hopped on the parental journey. The couple welcomed their twin baby girls on November 16, 2016. They named their babies Bella and Vienna. The couple shared many moments with their kids on Instagram which surely left the viewers in awe.

While Karanvir was locked inside the Bigg Boss 11 house, Teejay along with Bella and Vienna entered the show in the family week. Karanvir couldn't hold back his tears during the time. The audience also felt the emotions.

Kinshuk Mahajan and Divya Gupta

Kinshuk Mahajan, popularly known for his stint in shows like Pandya Store and Bidaai among others is also a father of twins. Kinshuk and his wife Divya Gupta tied the knot in November 2012 and welcomed twins ( a boy and a girl) on October 7, 2017. Kinshuk revealed that Divya had a normal delivery and that they named their babies Ssahir and Saishaa.

Sourabh Raaj Jain and Ridhima Jain

Sourabh Raaj Jain and Ridhima tied the knot in the year 2010 after dating each other for a few years. In the year 2017, the couple entered the parental phase as they welcomed their twins (a boy and a girl) in the year 2017. They named their babies Hrishika Jain and Hrishivh Jain. At the time of delivery, Sourabh was shooting in another state while Ridhima managed everything on her own.

Sourabh and Ridhima are one such couple who kept the identities of their babies hidden for a good three years. The couple decided to introduce their babies to the world only in the year 2020, on the special occasion of Children's Day.

Kashmera Shah and Krushna Abhishek

Popular actor, dancer, and comedian Krushna Abhishek got married to Kashemera Shah in the year 2013 and welcomed twin boys Rayaan and Krishaang through surrogacy in 2017. The couple kept the news of the babies under wraps and only announced the same after six weeks of babies being kept in the neo-natal care.

Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan

Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan's onscreen love stories got converted offscreen too and the couple decided to take their relationship to the next level. They tied the knot in April 2004 when Hiten was 30 years of age and Gauri was 26 years old. In teh year 2009, the couple was blessed with twins, a boy, and a girl. They named them Nevaan and Katya respectively.

The couple is currently working together for the Sony SAB show Pashmina.

Daniel Weber and Sunny Leone

Popular Bollywood actress and Indian TV reality show personality Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber adopted a baby girl Nisha in 2017 and welcomed twin boys in 2018 via surrogacy. The couple named their twin boys Asher and Nova. In an interview, Sunny revealed that the surrogacy was not happening as per their plan and thus they decided to adopt. While they got the documentation done for adoption, they were informed about having twin boys through surrogacy. Sunny called it 'god's plan'.



Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi Dholakia got married at the age of 16. However, her marriage didn't last and she separated from her husband in the age of 18 while she was pregnant. The actress delivered twin boys when she was merely 19 years of age. She named her twin boys Kshitij and Sagar. She has been a single mom ever since and managed the finances single-handedly.

She had once exclusively revealed in a PInkvilla interview about facing a financial crisis and feeling let down for not being able to manage money for her kids' education. However, later, the actress stated that she felt she did a great job.

Urvashi's sons Kshitij and Sagar are both 27 years of age.

