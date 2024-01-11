Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Bhavika Sharma slays in stylish outfit on Thailand vacation, see PICS

Popular actress Bhavika Sharma has been winning the hearts of audiences with her acting mettle in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Known for her talent and good looks, Bhavika also has her social media game on point. From sharing hilarious videos with her followers to treating netzines with glamorous snaps, the actress has often kept her fans aware of her whereabouts.

Bhavika Sharma's PICS from Thailand vacation:

Today, Bhavika Sharma shared a series of pictures of her recent vacation to Thailand. While standing on the road and admiring the city's hustle-bustle, Bhavika looked beautiful as she was slaying in her stylish outfit. The fashionista opted for a light-green crop top and olive green bottoms. She tied her hair into a messy bun, sported stylish sunglasses, and completed her look by carrying a sling bag. Sharing these photos with her fans, Bhavika captioned, "Days like these…."

Take a look at Bhavika Sharma's post here-

From donning heavy traditional attire to sporting stunning blingy dresses, Bhavika's style sense has never failed to impress her fans and netizens.

About Bhavika Sharma's professional life:

Bhavika Sharma rose to fame after essaying the pivotal role of Constable Santosh Sharma in Maddam Sir. Her character and her acting mettle were applauded by the viewers. She became a household name with this role and gained a huge fanbase, too. After her stint in this show, Bhavika soon bagged Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Bhavika was roped in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin after the show took a generation leap. She stars opposite Shakti Arora in the show. Bhavika essays the role of Savi (Sai and Virat's daughter) and aims to become an IPS officer. She portrays the role of an ambitious and confident girl who fights every obstacle to achieve her dreams.

Upcoming twist in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

As per the new promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Savi (Bhavika Sharma) will tie the knot with Ishaan (Shakti Arora) due to several circumstances. It will be shown that Savi's grandparents and brother Vinayak get killed. Savi's sister is unconscious and blames Ishaan for the death of their family. It will be interesting to see how Savi and Ishaan will deal with their marriage and how will Reeva (Sumit Singh) react to their marriage.

