Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Is Ishaan responsible for Savi's family's death? Watch promo as they get married

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is not leaving any stone unturned to entertain the viewers. The current track of the show revolves around Samruddh's ultimate revenge plan against Savi and Ishaan.

As per the new promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Savi and Ishaan get married.

Ishaan is responsible for turning Savi's life upside-down

As per the new promo of the show, Savi (Bhavika Sharma) is seen getting married to Ishaan. She misses her family members and wishes them to be with her in the most important phase of her life. Ishaan tries to comfort her. Ishaan imagines Harini giving him a reality check. Harini asks Ishaan how will he face Savi when she learns about him being responsible for her family member's death. Ishaan feels guilty and realizes Harini was only a part of his imagination.

Have a look at the new promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Samruddh's revenge against Ishaan-Savi

Samruddh and Savi's connection draws back to the initial episodes post leap in the show wherein Savi was supposed to get married to Samruddh against her wish, on the insistence of the Chavan family. However, in the nick of time, Chavans and Savi realize that Samruddh is not a nice person and is greedy and indulges in unethical practices. Savi breaks all ties with him and elopes.

Samruddh returns with a changed identity to marry Ishaan's sister Durva. However, coincidentally Savi happened to be in the same venue and exposed Samruddh leaving everyone shocked. Ishaan (Shakti Arora) denies getting his sister married to a person like him. Ever since then, Samruddh decides to take revenge on Ishaan and Savi.

Samruddh forces Savi to marry him

In the upcoming episodes, Samruddh abducts Savi's family and holds them captive. He forces Savi to dress up as a bride and marry him if she wants her family safe and sound. Savi agrees to the condition, however, Ishaan is against the same and decides to help Savi.

It will be interesting to see how Chavan's family members die because of Ishaan.

