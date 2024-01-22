Gurmeet Chaudhary talks about his connection with Lord Ram; reveals visiting Ram Mandir construction 2 years ago

As the entire nation is buzzing with the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya Ram Mandir, TV actor Gurmeet Singh who portrayed the character of Lord Ram in 2008 mythological show, Ramayan also expressed his happiness on the kind of celebrations he is seeing near him. Gurmeet talked about his special connection with Ram.

Gurmeet Choudhary’s integral connect with Lord Ram and Ram Mandi

Gurmeet Choudhary's connection with Lord Ram goes beyond him playing his role on screen as his father's name is Sitaram, his wife-actor Debina Bonnerjee's mother's name is Shabri and the village he was born in is Jairampur.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor said that like the rest of the country, he is also preparing himself for the Ram Mandir inauguration. He stated, "I go for physical training at 4.30 am daily. On the way. I see so many posters of Ram ji. I think this is the kind of celebration that must have happened when he returned to Ayodhya back in time. Aisi hi vibe rahi hogi. Jab main ghar se nikalta hoon aaj kal, log good morning ki jagah Ram Ram bolte hain (When I go out these days, people say Ram Ram instead of good morning)."

Gurmeet visited Ram Mandir construction site two years ago and made a donation too. When questioned about the same, he chose not to disclose the amount and quoted, “Some things should not be talked about as a lot of belief is attached. I feel lucky that I got to do that and also play Ram in the show when I was just 24."

Gurmeet Choudhary also shared about his plans of visiting Ayodhya along with Debina. He asserted that as soon as they get time, they will visit within a week. Gurmeet said that the last time he and Debina visited the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, they had prayed for their two children.

Gurmeet Choudhary married Debina Bonnerjee on February 15, 2011. The duo met and fell in love while shooting for Ramayan. While Gurmeet played Lord Ram on the show, Debina stepped into the shoes of Goddess Sita. Gurmeet and Debina are parents to two daughters.

