Haarsh Limabchiyaa is a well-known face in the industry and is recognized for his writing skills. He is also a popular host and has hosted several reality shows so far. Haarsh keeps giving a glimpse of his personal and professional life through the vlogs. Most recently, he shared his excitement of buying a new car and dropped pictures of the same on social media.

Haarsh Limbachiyaa's 'happy place'

Taking it to his official Instagram handle, Haarsh Limbachiyaa shared a picture of his new luxury car. Dropping the snapshot, the popular host penned, "My new car is my happy place." In his vlog, Haarsh gave a glimpse of how he and his family celebrated the joy of buying a new car. They cut a cake and perform a puja.

Take a look at the picture:

Celebs congratulate

After Haarsh Limbachiyaa shared his happiness with his social media family, many celebrities reacted to his post, extending congratulatory wishes. Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin Bhasin reacted, "Wow congratulations." Aly Goni dropped a couple of emojis, showering love. Pratick Sejpal wrote, "Mubaraq ho bhai (read heart emoji)." Television actor Kanwar Dhillon also extended warm congratulatory wishes to Haarsh.

Haarsh Limbachiyaa to host Singer Super Star 3

It goes without saying that Haarsh Limbachiyaa is a multifaceted personality in the industry. Be it as a writer or a host, he has achieved significant things in his life. With his sense of humor, comedic timing, and knack for storytelling, he has proved his talent.

As of now, Haarsh Limbachiyaa will be seen hosting the upcoming season of the singing reality show Super Star Singer. Interestingly, he will be joined by Neha Kakkar's husband Rohanpreet Singh on the stage.

Haarsh Limachiyaa's personal life

On the personal front. Haarsh Limbachiyaa is married to popular comedienne Bharti Singh. It is years since they have been together. The two are parents to their little son, Laksh Limbachiyaa, whom the duo lovingly calls Golla. Bharti Singh and her husband keep treating fans with a glimpse into their daily life through their vlogs.

