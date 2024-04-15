When Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are together on screen, every moment is filled with excitement. They juggle hosting duties, managing their podcast, and taking care of their child.

Recently, the couple was seen at the airport on their way to Goa, accompanied by their son Gola. During a photo session with the paparazzi, they shared a playful exchange.

Bharti Singh's concern for the paps

After being clicked at the airport, Bharti Singh engaged in a delightful conversation with the paparazzi. She has developed a strong connection with them and frequently takes part in playful banter. Affectionately, Bharti refers to all the paparazzi as her brothers and her son Gola's maternal uncles or "mamas".

However, Bharti's relationship with the paparazzi goes beyond mere words. She genuinely cares for their well-being and demonstrated this by expressing her concern for the health of media personnel who tirelessly work in sweltering temperatures.

In the video, a concerned Bharti was seen asking the paps how they manage to work out in the sun as it is quite hot. She also offered them a drink from a nearby outlet.

Take a look at the video of Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa from the airport:

Haarsh Limbhaciyaa reacts to Gola's smile

Haarsh Limbachiyaa is equally adept at delivering eccentric retorts and witty one-liners. While Haarsh was posing with Gola (originally named Laksh Limbachiyaa), he disclosed that his son becomes annoyed when people constantly take pictures of him and request him to smile. At that moment, Haarsh playfully requested Gola to smile, and Gola happily complied, showcasing his charming smile.

This shocked his father Haarsh and he reacted to the same saying, "Bhaisahab, Isko malum hai kidhar karna hai or kidhar nahi karna hai." (He knows exactly where to smile and where not to smile.)

