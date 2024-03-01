Krystle D'Souza is on cloud nine as she celebrates her birthday today (March 1). The actress, who became a household name after her role as Jeevika in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, celebrated her birthday in a spectacular winter wonderland setting. The picturesque visuals shared by her on social media show how beautifully she blended her vacation and birthday celebration.

Krystle D'Souza's Kashmir diaries

No wonder Krystle D'Souza loves traveling and exploring the world. So, making delightful memories in Gulmarg on her birthday did not come as a surprise for fans. What catches the attention are the amazing pictures from her birthday getaway that show the actress glowing in fashionable winter attire.

Sharing a series of pictures from her birthday retreat on social media, Krystle D'Souza writes, "Happy happies to me !!! Can we freeze the day." The snaps show her wearing a cozy yet fashionable winter ensemble. From jackets to winter boots, the photos not only impress us with her style quotient but make us crave to have such kind of vacation, too. Krystle looks happy on her special day as she poses with her birthday cake.

Have a look at her post:

Advertisement

Rithvik Dhanjani wishes Krystle D'Souza

Krystle D'Souza's birthday posts garnered significant attention from her fans. In no time, the comment section was flooded with fans extending warm wishes to the actress on her birthday. Not only this, but a few reacted to her stylish fashion choices. Rithvik Dhanjani, one of Krystle's close friends, writes, "Krystuuuuuu happy birthday." Arjun Bijlani's wife Neha Swami pens, "Happy birthday sweetheart." Actress Harleen Sethi reacts, "Happy bday Krystu."

Have a look at some comments:

About Krystle D'Souza

It was through her role as Kinjal Pandey in Kahe Naa Kahe that Krystle D'Souza landed her acting debut. She received her breakthrough with Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, which also starred Nia Sharma in a pivotal role. The actress is also recognized for shows like Ek Nayi Pehchaan, Brahmarakshas, and Belan Wali Bahu. Interestingly, Krystle D'Souza appeared in the Chehre film alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Tera Kya Hoga Lovely: Karan Kundrra to share screen with Randeep Hooda and Ileana D'Cruz; trailer out