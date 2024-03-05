Gauahar Khan redefines elegance in a red mermaid skirt and floral cutwork blouse; see PICS

Earlier today, Gauahar Khan shared a mesmerizing picture where she is wearing a mermaid-styled skirt that perfectly accentuates her curves. Previously, when she was hosting Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, she donned this dress for the show's semi-finale episode. She carried the look exceptionally well, enhancing the beauty of this designer ensemble. Throughout the season, Khan had been seen in extraordinary costumes that always complemented her personality.

Let’s decode Gauahar Khan’s latest look

Draped in a stunning red mermaid skirt that hugs her curves perfectly, Gauahar Khan exudes the mystique of the ocean's depths with her Red Mermaid Fantasy attire. This stunning ensemble features an eye-catching red mermaid skirt, beautifully complemented by a floral cutwork top. The skirt wraps around Gauahar's figure in a way that elevates her presence to one of sophistication and elegance. The tissue-crafted skirt offers a subtle sheen, while the blouse features intricate floral patchwork. The Ishaqzaade actress carries this outfit with unparalleled grace, making it a true fashion statement. This luxurious ensemble, with its exquisite pattern design, sets new style standards. Remarkably, she managed to regain her stunning physique shortly after giving birth.

More about her accessories and makeup

Gauahar Khan has neatly styled her hair in a rose bun, showcasing the neckline of her blouse, which features intricate net detailing. For accessories, she is wearing a contemporary pair of diamond earrings that exude sophistication and precision, crafted to radiate an elegant sparkle. These earrings complement Gauahar's confident aura, with a hint of silvery shine that perfectly matches the handcuffs she is wearing. The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 host has opted for a bold blood-red lip color, enhancing her overall makeup look. While her face makeup is kept natural and nude, her eyes are accentuated with eyeliner. Her makeup has a subtle, sparkling tint, giving a natural glow to her face.

Advertisement

Gauahar Khan’s journey

Recently, Gauahar Khan served as a host on the popular dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, alongside Rithvik Dhanjani. Previously, she was a participant on the same show, where she emerged as the first runner-up. Khan has made significant strides in her career, both in Bollywood films and on the television reality show circuit. Her notable film roles include performances in Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Ishaqzaade. Gauahar's fame skyrocketed when she was crowned the winner of Bigg Boss Season 7. On a personal front, Gauahar shares her life with her husband, Zaid Darbar, and they are proud parents to a son.

ALSO READ: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11’s Dhanashree Verma thanks fans for unwavering support