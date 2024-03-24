Kumkum Bhagya's talented actress Mugdha Chaphekar is celebrating her birthday today. Her industry friends are going all out to make her feel special by sharing lovely things about her and sending their wishes on social media. Krishna Kaul, Sriti Jha, Supriya Shukla, and other co-actors from Kumkum Bhagya have taken to social media to share their memories and birthday wishes for Mugdha.

Sriti Jha's birthday wish for Mugdha Chaphekar

Kumkum Bhagya started with Sriti Jha being the first lead, Pragya, followed by Mugdha Chaphekar who took the legacy forward as Prgya's daughter Prachi. The duo share a close bond and on Chaphekar's birthday, the Jyoti actress shared a beautiful post.

Sriti wrote, "Here’s to always picking up where we left like we never left at all… Happy Birthday @mugdha.chaphekar

Here’s wishing you a year full of the kind of calm crazy you prefer. Baaki baatein pyaar ki kishton me tum tak pohchaati rahungi saal bhar."

Take a look at Sriti Jha's post for Mugdha Chaphekar:

Krishna Kaul's post for Mugdha Chaphekar's birthday

Mugdha Chaphekar's co-star from Kumkum Bhagya, Krishna Kaul took to social media to share his thoughts on the former's birthday. He wrote, "Best part of our friendship is that we’ve lived through everything. Here’s to 5 years and counting!! You’re the best co actor i could’ve asked for. Prachi to my Pranbir, Love you my slightly better half."

Have a look at Krishna Kaul's post for Mugdha Chaphekar:

Ashlesha Sawant on Mugdha Chaphekar's birthday

Ashlesha Sawant who played the character of Meera in Kumkum Bhagya also wished Chaphekar on her birthday. Sharing beautiful pictures with the actress, Sawant wrote, "Stuck together without being together. Happy birthday Goga to my Duckie !!!!! My quacking and your crackling are a forever kinda deal. I love you so much and always will. May you get all that you ever want."

Take a look at Ashlesha Sawant's birthday post for Mugdha Chapekar:

Supriya Shukla on Mugdha Chapekar's birthday

Supriya Shukla who played Prachi's grandmother in Kumkum Bhagya took to Instagram to share beautiful memories with the actress and wrote, "जन्मदिन मुबारक मुग्धा. तुम्हारी मुस्कान यूँही चमकती रहें तुम्हारी आँखें हंसती रहें. जहाँ भी जाओ.. बिखेरो खुशियां...तुम हो प्रिय.. हरदम... यह जान लो तुम हमेशा के लिए (Happy Birthday Mugdha. May you always have this sparkling smile. May your eyes shine, wherever you go, spread happiness. You are special, just know this forever.) Happy birthday mugdha Love u loads"

Take a look at Supriya Shukla's birthday post for Mugdha Chaphekar:

More about Mugdha Chaphekar

After doing a couple of projects as a child artist, Mugdha Chaphekar appeared in Kya Mujhse Dosti Karoge as a teenager. She got immense recognition for her stint as a lead actress in Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan wherein she played the character of Sanyogita. The audience quite loved her chemistry with Rajat Tokas.

She was later seen in TV shows like Dharam Veer, Mere Ghar Aayi Ek Nanhi Pari, Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo, Golmaal Hai Bhai Sab Golamal Hai and Satrangi Sasural followed by Kumkum Bhagya.

On the sets of Satrangi Sasural, Chaphekar fell in love with co-actor Ravish Desai and the duo tied the knot in 2016.

Pinkvilla wishes Mugdha Chaphekar a very happy birthday!

