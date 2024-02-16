Kumkum Bhagya is one of the longest-running TV shows on Indian Television. The show started on 15th April 2014 and continues to rule the hearts of the audiences. With two generation leaps, the show still provides a different storyline which is enjoyed by the ardent fans of the show.

The show started with Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwali in the lead roles. The concept of the show was initially about a middle-class girl Pragya and a rockstar Abhi coming together in a marriage fighting all odds. The show took a generation leap with Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul as the new lead. The show has yet again taken a leap. Have a look at the cast of the show post the recent generation leap.

1. Mugdha Chaphekar plays the character of Prachi

Post the recent generation leap in Kumkum Bhagya, Prachi played by Mugdha Chaphekar is seen settling down in Mumbai with the Tandon family. As their financial conditions are poor, she starts a catering service named Kumkum Bhagya to support her family's financial needs. She lives with Poorvi who has grown up having traits of Ranbir. Khushi gets married to a rich family and blames Prachi for both Akshay and Ranbir's death.

Have a look at the recent promo of Kumkum Bhagya here-

2. Krishna Kaul as Krishna Kakkar aka Ranbir Kohli

While Prachi and the entire Kohli family believes that Ranbir died in an accident, he survived and settled in London. He set u a business there and changes his identity to Krishna Kakkar. His business florishes in London and he visits Mumbai for professional reasons. He believes Prachi and her family must be in Delhi, not knowing that poor financial conditions landed them in Mumbai.

Advertisement

Ranbir meets Poorvi, not knowing that she is his daughter. They feel a connection with each other but are unaware of their relationship. There were a few hits and misses between Ranbir and Prachi in Mumbai, however, they are yet to come face-to-face with each other.

3. Abrar Qazi plays the character of Rajvansh Malhotra aka RV

Abrar Qazi plays the new lead in the show post leap and essays the character of Rajvansh Malhotra, fondly called RV. Rajvansh appears to be attracted to Poorvi and helps her bail out of an unwanted relationship. Furthermore, he got married to her and that's when a major revelation was made.

Rajvansh was in love with Poorvi's sister Khushi but she ditched him because he was poor. Because of Khushi, RV's family faced immense humiliation as she put a molestation case against him. His father had a heart attack while his brother lost his job. From that day onwards, RV decided to take revenge on Khushi. He learned that Khushi was closest to her sister Poorvi and thus he decided to get married to her and take his revenge.

4. Rachi Sharma plays the character of Prachi's daughter, Poorvi

Rachi Sharma plays the character of Poorvi in Kumkum Bhagya. She is Ranbir and Prachi's daughter. Poorvi is straightforward, loving, and caring. Not knowing about Rajvansh's real intentions, she got attracted to RV. She is an ideal daughter and loves her sister Khushi immensely. Rachi Sharma was earlier a part of shows like Woh Toh Hai Albela and Durga Aur Chaaru.

5. Simran Budharup plays the character of Khushi

Pandya Store fame Simran Budharup essays the character of Khushi in the show, who's married to a wealthy man Armaan. She is happy to have all the luxuries in life and looks down upon Prachi and her family for being financially unstable. She loves her sister Poorvi, however, she cheats on RV to marry Armaan, so that she can lead a comfortable life.

6. Utkarsha Naik plays the character of Vishakha Tandon

Utkarsha Naik plays the character of an important family member of the Tandon family, Vishakha. She is straightforward and doesn't weigh right or wrong before speaking her heart out.

7. Srishti Jain plays the character of Monisha

As reported exclusively by Pinkvilla, Hamari Wali Good News actress Srishti Jain entered Kumkum Bhagya as the new negative lead. The actress plays the character of Monisha, Dipika's sister. She was Rajvansh's ex-fiance and entered the show to win him back. She is an obsessive lover. She is all set to invite immense trouble for RV and Poorvi.

Advertisement

Apart from the above, many names like Shikha Singh, Leena Jumani, Naina Singh, Pooja Banerjee, Tina Phillip, Mrunal Thakur and Arjit Taneja among others were a part of Kumkum Bhagya.

Currently, other actors like Preet Kaur Nayak, Aakash Talwar, Mallika Nayak, Pyumori Mehta Ghosh, Susheel Parashar, Nakul Ulja, and Arjun Shekhawat among others are a part of the show.