Undeniably, Shamita Shetty is one of the most beautiful and prettiest actresses in the industry. Apart from her presence in the media, she is known for sharing a beautiful bond with her sister, Shilpa Shetty. The Mohabbatein actress is celebrating her 45th birthday today (February 2), embracing the essence of life to the fullest. Marking this special day, a few actors have extended warm wishes to Shamita.

Rashami Desai wishes Shamita Shetty

Resharing a beautiful picture of Shamita Shetty on her Instagram story, Rashami Desai wrote, " Happy birthday @shamitashetty_official May u always stay sada hot and sexy and keep smiling like this. Sending g u warm hug and lots of love (red heart emoji)."

Look at the story here:

Rajiv Adatia's heartfelt wishes for Shamita Shetty

Treating fans with an adorable picture of him and Shamita Shetty together, Rajiv Adatia wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday Shamz @shamitashetty_official may this birthday give you everything and more! Sandhya gives so much love! Have an awesome day! Big hugs!v (red heart emoji)."

Here's the story:

Pratick Sejpal's wish to Shamita Shetty

Bigg Boss OTT and MTV Love School fame Pratick Sejpal shared the snapshot with the Mohabbatein actress and extended warm wishes on her birthday. The two were co-contestants in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT.

Shamita Shetty's work in the industry

Shamita Shetty is known for her impressive presence in the romantic drama Mohabbatein, which was released in 2000. She went on to do films like Bewafaa and Cash. Speaking of her participation in reality shows, the actress participated in three seasons of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss. Shamita was a contestant on Bigg Boss 3, Bigg Boss 15, and Bigg Boss OTT 1.

Besides this, the actress is known to have participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. Eventually, she turned out to be one of the finalists and secured the fourth position. Shamita was one of the participants in the star-studded dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8. Most recently, she appeared in a coming-of-age drama film titled The Tenant, directed by Sushrut Jain.

