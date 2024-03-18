Rajiv Adatia sure knows how to manage his friendships. The reality show's star often makes sure to be connected with his friends from the industry. He shares a beautiful rapport with many in the industry. One adorable bond that he shares is with the Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta. Last evening, Adatia spent some fun time with his friends while his mother also accompanied him which goes to prove that the trio are more family than just friends.

Rajiv Adatia's fun time with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta

Rajiv Adatia has been extremely close to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta. The trio are spotted together multiple times at each others' parties and events. On Priyanka's birthday, Rajiv gave her a beautiful surprise by decorating the house leaving her elated.

Rajiv took to social media to share a glimpse of their meeting while his mother who usually stays in London also accompanied them as she was in the town. The pictures speak volumes about the wonderful bond that they share and are filled with love and laughter. Rajiv wrote, "Happy Sunday… Good Vibes.. friends like family! @priyankachaharchoudhary @6_ankitgupta @neelaadatia

Take a look at Rajiv Adatia, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta's reunion pictures here:



Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta in Bigg Boss 16

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta first met on the sets of Udaariyaan and instantly became a popular couple, courtesy of their electrifying chemistry. The duo were often linked together but they maintained being just friends. They entered Bigg Boss 16 together and were each other's support system. While they did have the advantage of having someone they had known for two years, in a difficult show like Bigg Boss, the same was also an added disadvantage to them.

Rajiv Adatia in Bigg Boss 15

Rajiv Adatia entered Bigg Boss 15 as a wildcard contestant. In no time, Rajiv became the entertainer of the show and gained immense love from the audience. His bonds with Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty and Umar Riaz were quite loved.

