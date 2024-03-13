Uttaran has been one of the most loved TV shows that went on air for a long period of time. The show started in 2008 and went on until 2015. It gave name, fame, and recognition to many actors like Rashami Desai, Tina Datta, Sreejita De, and Nandish Singh Sandhu. While the older lot of actors received rave reviews, two little child artists who played younger versions of Ichcha and Tapasya did an important job of making a place in the hearts of the viewers.

Young Ichcha and Tapasya in Uttaran

Child actors Sparsh Khanchandani and Ishita Panchal played the younger versions of Ichcha and Tapasya in Uttaran. The duo created magic on screen and won the viewers' hearts with their performances and understanding of complex emotions at such a young age. Around a decade later, both Sparsh and Ishita are grown-ups and are working towards their respective careers outside the entertainment industry.

Have a look at Sparsh Khanchandani, aka Ichcha's, current pictures here:

More about Sparsh Khanchandani, aka young Ichcha

After being a part of the industry for a few years, Sparsh took a break from the entertainment industry for her studies and immersed herself in school, college, and getting a degree. Her father is a lawyer, and she's also studying law and following in the footsteps of her father. She was last seen in Vikram Betal and was almost unrecognizable with her looks.

More about Ishita Panchal, aka young Tapasya

Ishita is 24 years old and has grown up beautifully. Though she was an avid Instagram user, she deactivated the account later. Ishita, too, took a break from acting to focus on her studies. Apart from Uttaran, Panchal was also a part of Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi, 7 Khoon Maaf, Amber Dhara, and Bhoot and Friends. Panchal's parents are doctors, and she also decided to take up medical studies. She has completed her MBBS degree from a reputed college.

Take a look at Ishita Panchal's pictures below

After Sparsh Khanchandani and Ishita Panchal exited Uttaran, Tina Datta and Rashami Desai were roped in as grown-up Ichcha and Tapasya, respectively. They got immense love from the fans of the show. While Desai exited the show after yet another generational leap, Datta remained a part of the show. Sreejita De also played a prominent role in the show.

