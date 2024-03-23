After a seven-year hiatus, the dynamic duo of Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover are all set to grace the stage together once again in The Great Indian Kapil Show. Today, Netflix India unveiled the trailer of this highly anticipated show, promising viewers a laughter-filled extravaganza reminiscent of the beloved Kapil Sharma Show.

With familiar faces like Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, and Krushna Abhishek returning alongside the reunion of Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover, the stage is set for a ride down memory lane while ticking your funny bones along the way.

5 things to look forward to The Great Indian Kapil Show

The trailer of The Great Indian Kapil Show was released today. The show is scheduled for release on Netflix every Saturday at 8 PM starting March 30th. Let's take a look at 5 things to look forward to Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's comedy show.

1. Sunil Grover's return as Gutthi

One of the highlights of the trailer is the return of Sunil Grover in his iconic avatar as Gutthi. Fans of the show fondly remember Grover's portrayal of this quirky character, and his reappearance is sure to evoke nostalgia and laughter in equal measure. Moreover, in the trailer, Grover and Sharma also hint at their infamous feud.

The trailer starts with Kapil unveiling a huge gift box, from which Sunil Grover emerges in his popular Gutthi avatar. They both exclaim, looking at each other, "Tu? (You?)" Then they both point their fingers at each other, and Sunil says, 'turbulence'. This leads to Sharma saying, "Yahi baatein hoti hain jiske wajay se ladaiya hoti hain. (Fights happen because of these reasons)."

2. Interesting line-up of celebrity guests

The trailer teases an eclectic mix of celebrity guests, ranging from the illustrious Kapoor family to acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and from actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra to cricketing stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer. With such a diverse array of personalities gracing the stage, viewers can anticipate entertaining interactions and delightful anecdotes. This is the first time that Aamir Khan will also be seen on the show.

Watch the trailer of The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show:

3. Signature one-liners

No Kapil Sharma show is complete without its signature one-liners and witty banter. The trailer offers a glimpse of the comedic genius at play, promising a plethora of hilarious moments that will leave audiences in splits. Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, and Sunil Grover's characters will leave no stone unturned to show their genius onstage.

4. Sidhu with a Twist:

In a playful twist, Kapil Sharma is seen donning the persona of Navjot Singh Sidhu, the affable judge known for his trademark shayaris and jovial demeanor. At the end of the trailer, he is seen promoting the show in his signature style. With Archana Puran Singh seated alongside him, fans can expect a fresh take on this iconic duo's dynamic.

5. Rib-tickling skits and comic timings

Last but not least, The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show is all set to deliver rib-tickling skits and impeccable comic timings, courtesy of its talented ensemble cast. From hilarious gags to side-splitting sketches, the show promises an abundance of laughter and entertainment for viewers of all ages. It will prove again why this show is India's favorite comedy show.

With its stellar lineup of guests, nostalgic reunions, and uproarious humor, The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show will surely capture the hearts and funny bones of audiences worldwide. Besides the above reasons, viewers are excited as they might see British singer Ed Sheeran on the stage.

Are you excited about The Great Kapil Show?

