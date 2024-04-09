Tabu reveals making changes in her Crew character; shares willingness to pursue THIS profession next

Tabu who is riding high on the success of Crew recently confessed to making several changes in her originally written characters and the alternative profession she would like to choose.

By Aditya Sagar
Published on Apr 09, 2024  |  06:16 PM IST |  903
Tabu reveals she ‘brought some changes’ to her originally written character in Crew (Instagram/Tabu)
Tabu is currently enjoying the success of her recently released movie Crew. The actress played the character of Geeta Sethi in the comedy-drama alongside Kriti Sanon and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The movie has grossed over Rs 100 crores at the box office and is not stopping anytime soon. But do you know Tabu herself made some changes in the character?

Tabu on reshaping her Crew character

In a recent interview with Vogue India, Tabu revealed that she wanted to make her character look more ‘colloquial and less scripted’. She said, “In a film like this, you cannot make it fun if you follow all the rules, so I brought some changes to how my character was written.”

She further talked about refining her bond with actor-comedian Kapil Sharma in the film so that it can feel more relatable. She shared, “After all, acting as a craft is alive, it keeps changing and you need to evolve with it.”


What is the alternative profession Tabu wants to explore?

Tabu expressed she wants “to be a photographer”. When asked about the style she’s interested in, Tabu added, “No, just a picture that can tell a good story. Now I just need to find people who will buy my photos.” Tabu who relatively had some of the blockbusters in recent years including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2 looked back at being offered her most remarkable film Maqbool (2003).

Tabu revealed, “Nimmi was such a powerful character because she is lustful, owns her sexuality and is unafraid to ask for what she wants.” The actress shared, “When I was reading the script, I wondered, ‘Does Vishal really see me this way?’ It was so special because Maqbool changed filmmaking in India. There was nothing like it before.”

More about Crew

Crew revolves around three flight attendants at Kohinoor Airlines who face financial struggles amidst the company's nearing bankruptcy. Their lives race with personal struggles: Geeta supports her family, Jasmine lives luxuriously, and Divya conceals her pilot dreams. Their fortune shifts when they're drawn into gold smuggling, orchestrated by the airline's HR head, Mr. Mittal. As the airline collapses, they embark on a mission to return the smuggled gold and right their wrongs.

ALSO READ: OPINION: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu-Kriti Sanon's Crew's box office success proves 'women-centric films bhi chal sakti hai'

Credits: Vogue India
