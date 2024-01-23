How did Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya meet? Former REVEALS unheard facts about their equation

It has been a while since Samarth Jurel got evicted from the Bigg Boss 17 house. The young actor made headlines owing to his relationship with Isha Malviya and his rough patch with Abhishek Kumar. Recently, Samarth appeared in a podcast video uploaded by Bharti Singh and her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, on their channel Bharti TV. He talked about various aspects of his life and even revealed how he met Isha.

Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya met in Bhopal

Without any doubt, Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya together formed such a duo that was being talked about to a great extent both inside and outside the Bigg Boss 17 house. During the podcast, Haarsh Limbachiyaa asked him whether he met Isha for the first time on the Udaariyaan sets. In a reply, Samarth denied it and revealed meeting the actress in Bhopal for a music video when she was about 15 years old.

Listening to his statements, Bharti Singh and her husband were quite surprised and mentioned it as a school's love story. Further, the actor shared that despite being younger than him, she was charging double for the music video. Jurel commented, "Mai jitne bhi le raha tha amount, uska double wo le rahi thi (Whatever amount I was taking, she was taking double of it)."

Further, Samarth told Bharti and Haarsh, " Wo gaana release hi nahi kara fir humne. Usne mana kara toh mere bhi ego pe aa gaya and bola haa nahi karna, koi baat nahi (We did not release that video. She said no to it and that denial hurted my ego. Hence, I also said no for the release)."

Isha Malviya shared not-so-good equation with Samarth Jurel's ex-girlfriend

Revealing more about him and Isha Malviya, Samarth shared that when he first met the actress, he had a girlfriend, and then Isha removed her. Further, Jurel expressed that he feared Isha when the makers called her, as he thought she would reveal his relationship aspects publicly.

Continuing the conversation, the Bigg Boss 17 contestant shared how he left his shoot in between to pick up his then-girlfriend from the airport, who was in Hyderabad during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya on Udaariyaan sets

According to Samarth Jurel's statements in the Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa podcast, initially, he had a formal interaction with Isha Malviya on the sets of Udaariyaan. The actor shared how he got along with Isha and her mother gradually.

Throwing light on his feelings for Isha, he said, "Meko laga ki haan yeh karti hai, mai bhi karta hun toh maine ek din usko bol diya ki I love you, haath pakad ke bol diya. Uske ghar hi drop kar raha tha mai paidal (I thought she also likes me; I also do. So one day, I told her I love you by holding her hands. At that time, I was dropping her home, casually walking)."

Continuing his story, Jurel revealed that Isha responded, "Itni aasani se mat bol (Don't tell so easily)." Explaining the situation to Bharti and Haarsh, he expressed that he landed in confusion after listening to Isha's reply as he did not know what she meant. Lastly, Samarth Jurel shared that he and Isha Malviya decided to get together in a relationship during the New Year celebration.

