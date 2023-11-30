Humsafar to Zindagi Gulzar Hai; Fawad Khan’s top 6 Pakistani dramas to binge-watch

Pakistani dramas have consistently delivered compelling narratives and exceptional performances that resonate with the Indian audience. Whether it’s because of cultural similarity or the love for the world of glitz and glamour, Indian audiences love watching television dramas by actors from across the border.

Talking about Pakistani dramas, it would be unfair to not talk about Fawad Khan. The actor’s name can make the Indian audience skip a heartbeat. Whether it’s his charismatic personality, deep voice, good looks, or flawless acting; Fawad Khan has earned a special place in the hearts of audiences across borders.

The actor played a pivotal role in introducing Pakistani dramas to the Indian audience long before he ventured into Bollywood. If you miss the actor on the Indian screen, here are the top 6 Pakistani dramas that you can enjoy to swoon over the actor.

Dastaan

This 2010 Pakistani drama is based on the novel Bano by Razia Butt. Dastaan shows the chaos and riots that affected the lives of the common people during the 1047 partition. The historical drama shows the lives of two families torn during the partition.

Viewers loved the powerful acting of the actors. Also, this drama fetched Fawad Khan many accolades and awards for his acting.

It aired in India and was renamed to Waqt Ne Kiya Kya Haseen Sitam. While Fawad Khan is the first reason why you should watch the drama, it also promises an engaging storyline accompanied by a unique tale of love. This drama won't disappoint the viewers.

Humsafar

This iconic Pakistani drama was one of the most popular shows. Even today, Humsafar is the perfect show for you to start your binge-watching journey in Pakistani dramas. The show revolves around the relationship shared between a married couple and the various challenges they face before their ultimate union.

One of the most important reasons why this show is so popular is it starred Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, two of the most popular faces in the Pakistani industry. This family drama helped them garner fans across borders. Later, both the actors were seen in popular Bollywood movies.

Zindagi Gulzar Hai

Ask any Indian fan of Fawad Khan to name the show that introduced them to the actor, and they will name Zindagi Gulzar Hai. The 2012 drama starred Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed in the lead role.

Directed by Sultana Siddiqui, the story revolves around a young woman raised by a single mother who faces the world alone. But her life takes a turn when he meets a boy in college.

This drama’s popularity is evident from the reviews posted online. The viewers expressed how much they enjoyed watching the show and they wished that they watched it earlier. So, if you are looking for a show that will keep you glued to the screen, here's our pick.

Numm

This 2013 Pakistani drama explores social issues. It depicts the story of Wali, an Oxford graduate, who is married to a much older woman Mehjabeen due to a ritual. As the story progresses, viewers witness Wali’s struggle to stand against the feudal system and bring justice to his two wives.

The lead cast of Numm involves Fawad Khan as Wali Bakht Khan, Sania Saeed as Mahjabeen and Kanza Wayne as Neelam Akbar. The internet has mixed reviews of the show, but you can still give it a watch for your love for Fawad Khan.

Akbari Asghari

This is a bit different from the shows that are mentioned in this list so far. This comedy-drama portrays the journey of two sisters who have lived all their lives in the United States, but they are married to their cousins in a village in Pakistan. It is adapted from the popular novel Mirat-ul-Uroos by Nazir Ahmad Dehlvi.

Fawad Khan essays the role of Asghar, one of the brothers, and Imran Abbas AKbar, the other brother. Viewers of the drama believe the story is good but the adaptation was weak.

Kuch Pyar Ka Pagalpan Bhi Tha

Another no-so-popular Pakistani drama by Fawad Khan that enjoys mixed reviews is Kuch Pyaar Ka Pagalpan Bhi Tha. The romantic drama stars Sanam Baloch, Fawad Khan, Ayesha Khan, and Mikaal Zulfiqar.

Most viewers mentioned that the ending of the series was not enjoyable and they were left with a lot of questions. There are only 23 episodes of Kuch Pyar Ka Pagalpan Bhi Tha, so you can watch it and judge for yourself.

Whether you are an enthusiast of Pakistani television dramas or a newbie eager to explore the magic of storytelling beyond borders, this list of Pakistan dramas featuring Fawad Khan is a riveting exploration of the dramas that have made Fawad Khan a household name in the hearts of Indian viewers. So what are you waiting for? Start your Pakistani drama binge-watching today.

