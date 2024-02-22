Imlie: Imlie gets angry as Surya vows to take Agasthya’s place in her life

Imlie has been intriguing audiences for a long time now. The show which is currently in its third generation leap, is focussing on Imlie and Surya’s track after Agasthya’s death. While Imlie is portrayed by Adrija Roy, Sai Ketan Rao plays the role of Agasthya as well as Surya. In the latest episode, Imlie and Agasthya’s duplicate, Surya got into a heated argument.

Imlie confronts Surya

The official Instagram handle of Star Plus has uploaded a section from a recent episode of Imlie highlighting an important conversation between Imlie and Surya. It begins with Imlie meeting Surya and asking his name. He introduces himself as ‘Senior Inspector Surya Pratap Reddy’.

As Imlie moves forward, she realizes that the car glass she broke belongs to Surya. She finds some of her stuff lying in the car. Imlie gets angry and goes to Surya. She says that she was doubtful of him from the beginning and asks him not to pretend now. Imlie claims that Surya knew she would come to the police station to file the report and this is why he took her belongings. Surya says that she is accusing a police officer for the second time and she is wrong again. He tells Imlie that the stuff she is talking about was found with a local criminal.

Imlie looks for her photo with Agasthya in her belongings and comes to know that it is missing. She questions Surya for the same. Surya takes out the picture from his pocket and hands it over to Imlie. Imlie gets shocked and asks Surya how he knows about Agasthya. Surya tells her that he is well-versed in her past and future too. He swears to reclaim Agasthya’s legacy and Imlie too. Imlie’s anger intensifies and she tells Agasthya that she will not let him triumph in his plans.

The caption of the teaser reads, “Surya lena chahta hai Agasthya ke ghar mein uski jagah. Lekin kya Imlie hone degi Surya ke plan ko kaamyaab? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye, #Imlie Somvaar se Ravivaar, raat 8:30 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par (Surya wants to take the place of Agasthya. Will Imlie let Surya succeed in his plan? Watch #Imlie Monday-Sunday at 8:30 pm on StarPlus and anytime on Disney+Hotstar).”

Take a look at latest promo of Imlie:

Imlie is a drama series that first aired on November 16, 2020. The show is produced by Gul Khan under her banner, 4 Lions Films.

