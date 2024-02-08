Imlie is set for a major twist in the show. The current track has Navya and Bhola planning to kill Agastya and Imlie to seek their revenge against the Chaudhary family. As per the precap of the recent episode, the Chaudhary family is seen performing Agastya's last rites and they blame Imlie for Agastya's death.

Following the precap, there were speculations about Sai Ketan Rao quitting the show. Pinkvilla did a little research and spoke to the lead actors of Imlie and even the producer of the show. Read on to know their response to the buzz.

Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy open up about the upcoming twist in Imlie

Pinkvilla contacted Sai Ketan Rao to ask him if he is quitting the show, the actor said, "Well, I'll need a day or two to speak about the same. Currently, I can't reveal much."

When we contacted Adrija who plays the character of Imlie in the show, she said, "No, Sai is not quitting the show. We are heading towards one of the biggest twists. It is very exciting. As much as I want to share the plot update, I can't, because I want the viewers to experience the same. I'm sure the viewers are going to love this new twist which is quite unexpected."

Have a look at the recent promo of the show-

Producer of the show Gul Khan on Sai Ketan Rao's exit rumors

Pinkvilla believes in hearing from the horse's mouth and we also got in touch with the producer of Imlie, Gul Khan. When asked about the buzz regarding Rao's exit from the show, Gul Khan said, "No, not at all. Nothing of that sort is happening." When we requested her to spill some beans about the upcoming twist in the show, she revealed that they've decided to kill Agastya's character.

Well, with Agastya's death, it will be exciting to see how Sai Ketan Rao's new entry will be planned by the makers of the show.

Imlie recently witnessed the new entry of actress Gouri Agarwal who plays the character of Binni in the show. Agastya announces his wedding with Binni, leaving Imlie shattered.

