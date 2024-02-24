Imlie PROMO: Imlie swears to save her family from Surya’s evil intentions; Will she succeed?

Imlie is gearing up for a gripping turn of events. The coming episodes of the show will see Imlie challenging Agasthya’s duplicate, Surya after he vows to replace Agasthya in Chaudhry house. Imlie is currently in its third generation leap. It features Adrija Roy as Imlie and Sai Ketan Rao as Agasthya as well as Surya Pratap Reddy.

Imlie’s life takes dramatic turn with Surya’s entry

The official Instagram handle of Star Plus has posted a promo of Imlie giving an insight into what is in store for the viewers. It features Imlie and Surya at loggerheads. The teaser begins with Surya getting out of the car and offering an umbrella to Imlie as it is raining. He then says, “Tumhein maine baarish se toh bacha liya, par tumhare parivaar ko aur tumko mujhse kaun bachayega (I saved you from rain, but who will save you and your family from me?)”

Imlie gets angry on hearing Surya’s words. She tells him that Surya might have a striking resemblance with Agasthya, but he doesn’t have a pure heart like Agasthya. Imlie then pledges to protect her family from Surya’s wrong intentions at any cost.

The caption of the promo reads, “Surya ke jiss chehre se Imlie ko pyaar hai, kaise wo uss chehre se hatayegi jhoot ka naqaab? (The face of Surya which Imlie loves, how will she unveil the mask of lies from the same face?)”

Take a look at latest teaser of Imlie:

About Imlie

Imlie first aired on November 16, 2020. Currently, the show focuses on Imlie safeguarding her loved ones after Agasthya's sudden demise. She is residing in the Chaudhry mansion to save the family from external threats. Meanwhile, Agasthya’s duplicate, Surya has entered her life further adding to her worries. He is adamant on taking away everything that belonged to Agasthya. The upcoming episodes will see Imlie and Surya coming across each other on various occasions offering a combination of romance and tension to the viewers.

Imlie is produced by Gul Khan under her banner, 4 Lions Films. It can be viewed every Monday-Sunday at 8:30 pm on StarPlus and anytime on Disney+Hotstar.

