Imlie: Shivangi Khedkar shares hilarious anecdote of slapping Sai Ketan Rao on set

Actor Sai Ketan Rao was rumored to be leaving the Star Plus show Imlie after promos of his character Agastya's death were aired. Media reports speculated about Sai's exit from the show. However, Sai Ketan Rao, popular for his role as Agastya, is switching to a new character. Sai made his debut with the serial Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali, and he got slapped by a female co-star on that show. In a past interview, the co-star who slapped Sai disclosed that the actor was completely surprised when she slapped him.

Behind the scenes: Sai Ketan Rao's unexpected slap

In a previous interview, actress Shivangi Khedkar discussed slapping Sai Ketan Rao during a scene they were shooting. She explained that in the particular scene, her character was meant to slap Sai. However, Sai, like many actors, anticipated a staged slap and was taken by surprise. Nevertheless, when the shooting began, the actress genuinely slapped Sai, catching the Imlie actor off guard. Shivangi recalled Sai's surprised expression, and afterward, they both shared a hearty laugh about that particular scene.

Sai Ketan Rao's journey in television

Shivangi Khedkar and Sai Ketan Rao were co-stars in the TV show Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali, with Sai portraying Raghav and Shivangi taking on the role of Pallavi. Sai Ketan Rao gained widespread praise for portraying Raghav in the show. Despite the show lasting only a year, Sai continued to receive immense love from the viewers. Following the popular TV serial, Sai starred in Chashni, but unfortunately, the show did not fare well and was concluded a few months after its premiere.

Imlie stars Sumbul Touqeer and Gashmeer Mahajani as the main leads. However, when Gashmeer opted to leave the show, Fahmaan Khan was introduced as the new lead opposite Imlie. He portrays the character of Aryan Singh Rathore and has received praise for his performance. Following their departures, Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra were brought in as the new lead couple, receiving positive feedback for their chemistry. With another generation leap, Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy joined as the new lead pair, portraying Agastya and Imlie, respectively.

