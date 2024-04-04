IPL 2024 has begun, and how! With just a couple of matches that took place between the teams, the IPL fandom is already going crazy. Last night, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) stood against each other in the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The former marked its humongous win against the DC by beating the team with 106 runs. Aly Goni lauded the players of KKR for their win.

Aly Goni on Sunil Narine's performance

In yesterday's KKR vs. DC match, the Kolkata Knight Riders continued their dominant start to the IPL season by winning their third consecutive match. With its victory against the Delhi Capitals, KKR became the second IPL team to have six points with an all-win record.

KKR's Sunil Narine smashed 85 runs, leaving the fans awestruck. For the team, he emerged as the top scorer. In fact, he was given the title of Player of the Match for his devastating knock at the top of the order. Reacting to his impressive batting and strike rate, Bigg Boss 14-fame Aly Goni took to his social media and wrote, "SUNIL NARAYAN WHAT A BEAST."

Check out Aly Goni's post here:

Aly Goni on Rishabh Pant's batting

After Kolkata Knight Riders set a target of 273 runs before the Delhi Capitals, the latter tried its best, but the batting strategy somewhat failed and flopped. However, skipper Rishabh Pant made 55 runs off 25 balls, making his second successive fifty. He was aggressive from the beginning and had a decent partnership with Tristan Stubbs, who hit 54 runs.

Seeing Rishabh Pant's impressive batting skills, Aly Goni took to his Instagram story and mentioned, "WELCOME BACK PANT (fire emojis)."

Look at Aly Goni's story here:

For the uninitiated, Aly Goni has always been a cricket enthusiast and ardent fan of the sport. Previously, he hailed Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni for their on-field performances in the IPL 2024 matches.

Well, Aly Goni is known for shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, and Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, among others. He participated in several reality shows, including Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

