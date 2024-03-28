Vineeta Singh is one of the Sharks who has appeared on the Shark Tank India since the show's inception. The successful businesswoman has invested in several startups and helped many entrepreneurs build their companies. Well, Vineeta keeps sharing advice and words of wisdom with aspiring entrepreneurs to help them create a successful and profitable venture. This time, the co-founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics has talked about the capital factor in a business.

Vineeta Singh discusses money flow

After an individual asked her, "How can a new entrepreneur start own business with minimum capital?" Vineeta dropped a wise advice. Taking it to her official Instagram handle, Vineeta Singh shared a video in which she can be heard talking about the minimum amount of capital needed to start a business.

Responding to the query, the businesswoman commented, "Mukta ji, maine apne business mein ki shuruaat jab ki thi, kareeb 16 saal pehle, toh literally Rs 10,000 hi the. Toh aisi koi minimum rakam toh hoti nahi hai. Par, of course, struggle bahut hoti hai (Mukta ji, when I started my business about 16 years ago, there was literally only Rs 10,000. So, there is no such minimum amount. But, of course, there is a lot of struggle)."

"Mujhe yaad hai, first 5 saal itni problem hoti thi ki kabhi kabhi ghar mein even Aqua guard lagane ke liye meri mom ne zabardasti aa ke mere ghar mein aqua guard laga diya tha. Kyunki uske bhi paise nahi the (I remember that for the first five years, there were so many problems that my mom forcibly came to my house and installed an aqua guard because I did not have money to even install one)," Vineeta Singh added.

Advertisement

Divulging further, the Shark Tank India judge explained, "Par agar aap patience se, dheere dheere apna business banayein, apne cash flow ko tightly manage aur rotate karein, financial discipline rakhein, hadbadi mein paise idhar udar naa kharche, toh mera maanna hai ki koi bhi rakam kam nahi hoti hai business start karne ke liye (But if you are patient and slowly build your business, tightly manage and rotate your cash flow, maintain financial discipline, do not spend money in a hurry, then I believe that no amount is too small to start a business)."

Vineeta also stated, "Aur aise kayi businesses maine Shark Tank mein dekhe hain jahan Rs 5000, Rs 10,000, Rs 20,000 se aaj Rs 100 crores ke empire bana diye hain. Par bahut zaroori hai ki aap apna profit hi nahi, apna working capital and cash flow par bhi kadi nazar rakhein. Because agar aapke paas paise nahi hain to start with, toh (And I have seen many businesses in Shark Tank where they have created empires of Rs 100 crores from Rs 5000, Rs 10,000, Rs 20,000. But it is very important that you keep an eye not only on your profit, but also on your working capital and cash flow. Because if you have no money to start with, then) cash is going to be the queen for you.

The co-founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics captioned the video, "What is the minimum amount of capital needed to start a business? The answer lies with the hundreds of bootstrapped companies we’ve seen on the 3 seasons of @sharktank.india. To all of you bootstrapping, may the market tailwinds be with you."

Look at the video here:

For the uninitiated, Vineeta Singh launched her cosmetic company, SUGAR, in 2015. She is married to Kaushik Mukherjee, who serves as another co-founder and COO of the company.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

ALSO READ: Shark Vineeta Singh shares thoughts on what business idea aspiring entrepreneurs should pick up; WATCH