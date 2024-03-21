Jasmin Bhasin needs no introduction! She is a prominent name in the entertainment world owing to her amazing acting mettle, and she continues to impress fans worldwide. From the time she stepped into the showbiz world, Jasmin went on to show her talent by doing back-to-back soap operas and reality shows. Apart from her television career, Jasmin has also been praised for her fabulous sartorial choices.

From stunning midi dresses to traditional attires, Jasmin's Instagram feed is flooded with glamorous looks. Although the Bigg Boss 14 fame is a fashionista, what has a special corner in her heart is luxury bags. Yes, her fondness for expensive bags is beyond anything, and the actress once flaunted her huge collection in one of her vlogs.

In one of her old vlogs, Jasmin expressed how she thought buying luxurious bags was a waste of money, but slowly, her admiration grew, and she started purchasing them. Aly Goni even teased her as she purchased a wardrobe for her bag collection. Today, let's dive into Jasmin Bhasin's luxurious bag collection, which will blow your mind.

Jasmin Bhasin's Bag Collection:

Louis Vuitton Duffle Bag:

Jasmin Bhasin showed her first expensive bag, a Louis Vuitton Duffle Bag. Sharing the story of this bag, she mentioned that it was an expensive gift to her and stated how most people buy this as their first expensive bag. Louis Vuitton Duffle Bag price starts from INR 2,00,000.

Advertisement

Christian Dior Tote Bag:

One of Jasmin's most special bags is the customized tote bag from Christian Dior. She recently shared the story behind this bag, explaining that her boyfriend Aly Goni ordered it for her after expressing her desire for a personalized bag.

She shared that the bag is made in Italy, which is why it takes a few weeks or even months to be delivered. Jasmin was pleasantly surprised when she received the bag with her name on it, and it has been one of her most cherished possessions ever since.

Lady Dior:

Jasmin then showed her a small Lady Dior sling bag and shared a special story behind it. Aly revealed that Jasmin had gone to London five times specifically to buy this bag. Jasmin then narrated the full story behind her purchase. She explained that she wasn't supposed to buy the sling bag. However, they had gone to a casino, and Aly was playing poker while she tried her hand at it.

Jasmin stated that she was lucky to win a jackpot and won 2-2.5 lakhs in the game. Jasmin then stated that she had added some more money and then purchased the Lady Dior bag. The cost of this Lady Dior bag will definitely blow your mind as it costs INR 5,56,200.

Watch a glimpse of Jasmin Bhasin's bag collection here:

Louis Vuitton bag:

Jasmin then showed another white sling bag that she purchased from Paris. The Naagin 4 actress then narrated the story behind this luxurious bag. Jasmin revealed that she had done a lot of shopping at the Louis Vuitton shop but had forgotten her card pin. She laughed as she shared this incident.

Aly then chimed in and shared how he had come to Jasmin's rescue and made the payment for her. Aly described how Jasmin was visibly nervous and shivering with fear as her card wasn't working, and she was scared of getting into trouble with the cops.

Multiple stylish sling bags:

Aly picked up Jasmin's red Off-White handbag and mentioned it was his favorite. Jasmin then showed her a small white sling bag.

Gucci sling bag:

Jasmin owns a shiny silver Gucci sling bag she bought from a mall in Mumbai after her stint in Bigg Boss 14 ended. She mentioned that she was craving some shopping and decided to purchase the bag. However, despite buying the bag three years ago, Jasmin has only used it twice.

Advertisement

Louis Vuitton shoulder bag:

Jasmin revealed that she bought a new Louis Vuitton shoulder bag while on a tea date with Aly Goni.

Balenciaga sling bag:

Jasmin showed off her white Balenciaga bag, which she had purchased on sale online.

Gucci sling bag:

Jasmin revealed her white Gucci chained sling bag, which she had purchased on her first trip to Europe. She had gone to Paris to celebrate her 30th birthday and bought it there.

White sling bag:

Jasmin showed her white belt sling bag, which she had gotten as a gift from her fan. Jasmin shared that she talks to this fan regularly on Instagram.

Jasmin owns a black blingy clutch, a Louis Vuitton suitcase, a Louis Vuitton sling bag, and a handbag, which she received as a birthday gift from Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. She also has many other luxurious bags in her collection. After showing off her bags, Jasmin mentioned that her entire collection is worth approximately 60-70 lakh. Aly was seen teasing her for owning such a massive collection.

Workwise, Jasmin Bhasin recently featured in a music video Kurti along with Gippy Grewal.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards: Jasmin Bhasin looks dazzling as she arrives in hot black dress