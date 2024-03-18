Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards: Jasmin Bhasin looks dazzling as she arrives in hot black dress
Jasmin Bhasin opted for a stunning black dress as she walked at the TRENDS Walk Of Fame during the star-studded Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards.
The Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards, hosted by Pinkvilla, is definitely a spectacular event taking place right now on March 18th. The awards ceremony is honoring top celebrities from various fields like Bollywood, TV, the South Indian film industry, Fashion, and more. Following the success of the previous two editions, the latest award ceremony is being held at Taj Lands End in Mumbai.
The Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards is a star-studded affair with top celebrities shining bright on the red carpet. The event is a fashion extravaganza, with everyone putting their most stylish foot forward. The buzz around the glamorous night spread like wildfire on the internet, making it one of the most talked-about award shows in India.
Jasmin Bhasin looks drop-dead gorgeous
It goes without saying that Jasmin Bhasin has crafted a huge fan base in the industry. She is known not only for her impressive acting chops but also for her impeccable fashion sense. At the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards, the actress walked at the TRENDS Walk Of Fame wearing a stunning black dress.
The Bigg Boss 14 fame looked breathtakingly hot in her black ensemble, which featured a deep V-neck design and a sexy cut-out at the belly area. Her outfit screamed effortless elegance and pure sass, and the cut-outs added a layer of sultriness. She opted for black pumps and kept the route to accessories minimal. Her smile was the best makeup she could add to her beauty.
Here's how Jasmin Bhasin arrived at the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards:
Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards are:
TRENDS - Presenting Sponsor
Killer - Powered by Sponsor
Oaksmith Packaged Drinking Water - Powered by Sponsor
Planet Marathi - Powered by Partner
Sanjay Ghodawat Group - Powered by Sponsor
Coolberg - Beverage Partner
Just Herbs - Glam Partner
Embryolisse - Skin Hydration Partner
MG Motor Mumbai - Driven by
Geetanjalisalon by Sumit Israni - Salon Partner
The Gift Studio - Gifting Partner
HiFi Digital - Digital Agency Partner
93.5 RED FM - Radio Partner
MovieMax - Multiplex Partner
Bright Outdoor Media Ltd. - Outdoor Media Partner
Taj Lands End - Venue Partner
ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024 LIVE Updates: Bade Miyan Akshay Kumar and Chote Miyan Tiger Shroff arrive in style