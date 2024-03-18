The Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards, hosted by Pinkvilla, is definitely a spectacular event taking place right now on March 18th. The awards ceremony is honoring top celebrities from various fields like Bollywood, TV, the South Indian film industry, Fashion, and more. Following the success of the previous two editions, the latest award ceremony is being held at Taj Lands End in Mumbai.

The Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards is a star-studded affair with top celebrities shining bright on the red carpet. The event is a fashion extravaganza, with everyone putting their most stylish foot forward. The buzz around the glamorous night spread like wildfire on the internet, making it one of the most talked-about award shows in India.

Jasmin Bhasin looks drop-dead gorgeous

It goes without saying that Jasmin Bhasin has crafted a huge fan base in the industry. She is known not only for her impressive acting chops but also for her impeccable fashion sense. At the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards, the actress walked at the TRENDS Walk Of Fame wearing a stunning black dress.

The Bigg Boss 14 fame looked breathtakingly hot in her black ensemble, which featured a deep V-neck design and a sexy cut-out at the belly area. Her outfit screamed effortless elegance and pure sass, and the cut-outs added a layer of sultriness. She opted for black pumps and kept the route to accessories minimal. Her smile was the best makeup she could add to her beauty.

Advertisement

Here's how Jasmin Bhasin arrived at the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards:

Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards are:

TRENDS - Presenting Sponsor

Killer - Powered by Sponsor

Oaksmith Packaged Drinking Water - Powered by Sponsor

Planet Marathi - Powered by Partner

Sanjay Ghodawat Group - Powered by Sponsor

Coolberg - Beverage Partner

Just Herbs - Glam Partner

Embryolisse - Skin Hydration Partner

MG Motor Mumbai - Driven by

Geetanjalisalon by Sumit Israni - Salon Partner

The Gift Studio - Gifting Partner

HiFi Digital - Digital Agency Partner

93.5 RED FM - Radio Partner

MovieMax - Multiplex Partner

Bright Outdoor Media Ltd. - Outdoor Media Partner

Taj Lands End - Venue Partner

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024 LIVE Updates: Bade Miyan Akshay Kumar and Chote Miyan Tiger Shroff arrive in style