Jennifer Winget talks about chemistry with Bepannaah co-star Harshad Chopda; 'He's too good at what he does'

Jennifer Winget is currently making the headlines because of her latest courtroom drama Raisinghani vs Raisinghani. In an exclusive interview with Siddharth Kanan she opens up about her experience of working with Harshad Chopda in Bepannah.

Jennifer and Karan Wahi’s chemistry is the recent talk of the town. Their cute love scenes in Dill Mill Gayye have captured the attention of many.

Jennifer Winget’s recalls her time at Bepannah

Jennifer recalls Bepannah as a great show and appreciated the whole team for its success. Watching the on-screen chemistry between the characters Zoya and Aditya was a real treat to eyes.

Jennifer further praises her fellow actor Harshad by saying that he is an easy going person.She really enjoyed her work while working with him. She added, “Working with Harshad was obviously easy, because he is so good at what he does.”

The Dill Mill Gayye actress accepted that it had always been a laugh riot with Harshad and everyone in the show was good. She further quoted the show as, “it was that one fun ride.”

Bepannaah also starred Sehban Azim, Namita Dubey, Rajesh Khatter, Vaishnavi Dhanraj, Shagufta Ali and others.

Jennifer Winget’s chemistry with Karan Wahi

Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi are reunited together for a courtroom drama Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani which is now streaming on Sony Liv. The audience will get to see their on-screen chemistry once again after Dill Mill Gayye.

Both the actors are playing the role of lawyers, where the character Anushka is played by Jennifer whereas Virat is played by Karan Wahi. They keep different ideologies in the show.

Jennifer Winget’s reaction on values

In the same conversation when Jennifer was asked about how she keep up with her values in this industry to which she replied, “My family has taught me values.” She proudly accepts that she has learned her values from her family.

Jennifer made her debut in 2002 from Shaka Laka Boom Boom and after a few years she worked opposite Karan in Dill Mill Gayye. She also worked in Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh, and Code M.

