Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 grand finale happened last night (March 3) and the show ended on a grand note. After competing with all their strength and heart, Manisha Rani, Shoaib Ibrahim and Adrija Sinha emerged as the top 3 of the dance reality show. Among them, Manisha Rani successfully lifted the trophy of the season and won a cash prize as well.

Anjali Anand pens long gratitude note:

Several celebrities were seen as contestants on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, including actress Anjali Anand. Anjali's journey was inspiring and her performances made jaws drop several times. However, Anjali's journey ended on the show after a few weeks of the show's premiere. However, the actress graced the grand finale episode of the show along with all the participants.

Reminicising her journey of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, Anjali Anand shared a few snaps from the sets of the show. She penned a long note expressing gratitude for the platform and mentioned how her journey has been in the show.

Take a look at Anjali Anand's post here-

In the caption of this post, Anjali wrote, "… one last time on a stage where I met my new self. Little did I know that this journey would change so much for me. My self confidence, the love I’ve gotten, the adrenaline, the excruciating hours, the toll on the body, the reality TV pressure, it’s all unmatched. It’s usually all about the characters we play on screen but this time, the world saw Anjali and I’m so glad they finally did.

Her caption further read, "Nothing makes me happier than performing on stage and I’m so glad for the opportunity and I can’t wait to perform again, pata nahi kahaan par perform karungi zaroor A fighter keeps fighting and the fight is on to never give up and keep going in this beautiful journey that is our life. Living and cherishing every single moment and opportunity that’s given to me. Bas aap apna saath banaye rakhna Apna Pyaar banaye rakhna Kyunki, picture abhi baaki hai mere dost."

Speaking about Anjali Anand, the actress has been a part of several shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Dhhai Kilo Prem, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala and many more. Anjali also starred in Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

