Manisha Rani, who got a new name in the industry as 'dilo ki rani', has been leaving no stone unturned to win the hearts of her fans. Not only her down-to-earth nature but her talent is also receiving love from the audience. Because of exceptional dance skills, Manisha recently emerged as the winner of the star-studded dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Manisha Rani reveals not receiving her prize:

Now, in one of her recent vlogs, Manisha Rani candidly revealed that she has not received her winning prize from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. In her vlog, we can see Manisha interacting with her friend, Mahesh Keshwala, popularly known as Thugesh. The two jokingly decide to open a tea shop and Manisha mentions that Thugesh would sponsor it.

Thugesh then tells her that she has won Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 and she should sponsor it. Talking about the same, Manisha said, "Jhalak ka winning amount abhi tak aaya nahi hai (I haven't received the winning amount yet)."

She continued, "Aadha kaat lenge vog log (They will cut half the amount)." Manisha then cracked a few jokes on how people are rich when they have a rich partner.

Take a look at Manisha Rani's post here-

Speaking about Manisha Rani's journey in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, she entered in the show as a wild card contestant. Due to her back-to-back powerful performances, she emerged as the winner of the season and won 30 lakh as a cash prize. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 was judged by Farah Khan, Malaika Arora, and Arshad Warsi.

More about Manisha Rani's professional life:

Manisha Rani became a household name after participating in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 2. She won a massive fan following due to her genuine personality. During the show, Manisha formed a close bond with Abhishek Malhan, which was adored by the audience. Even after the show ended, their bond remained consistent, and their friendship continued to be appreciated by their fans. After her stint in the show, Manisha starred in several music videos before doing Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

