Anjali Anand is turning heads with her line-up of work. The actress is seen taking up versatile characters and challenging projects. She was seen fighting her fears in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 followed by an impressive stint in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. The actress further challenged herself to be a part of the celebrity dance-based reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. While she got eliminated from the show, she made her presence felt with the extraordinary performances.

While Anjali is riding high on her professional life's success, the actress shared an emotional note on the 23rd death anniversary of her father.

Anjali Anand opens up on her father's death

While the world is celebrating Valentine's Day, Anjali Anand shared a note on Instagram about losing her father on this very day. She mentioned dreading the day while people anticipated the same.

She wrote, "23 years since you’ve been gone. The day the world celebrates love is the day four women you left behind in this world dread. You were our first love and will always be. We’re going to be just fine because you’ve raised a bunch of Rockstars and our mother is a legend. I never understood people talking to people who have passed through posts, but I guess you’ve gotta do whatever makes you get through the world with a huge piece of your heart missing. I’m going to make you so proud, I promise."

Have a look at Anjali Anand's post on father's death anniversary-

She added, "I hope you’re smiling wherever you are. Until I see you again, Pa."

Anjali Anand's journey in the industry

After working as a plus-size model for a brief period of time, Anjali Anand was roped in to play the lead role in Star Plus' afternoon show Dhai Kilo Prem alongside Mehrzaan Mazda. The story of the show was about an oversized couple. The actress took a leap of faith and took up Kulfii Kumar Baajewala as a grey-shaded character and received accolades for the same.

In Anjali's choice of work, one wouldn't notice repetition. The actress makes sure to experiment with different kinds of projects and challenges herself for the same.

