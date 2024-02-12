Anjali Anand has had quite a journey, transitioning from television shows to Hindi films. Just recently, she showcased her talent as a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. And now, she's creating a buzz by joining the cast of Farhan Akhtar's upcoming web series, Dabba Cartel. Anjali is definitely making her mark in the industry!

Anjali Anand and Shabana Azmi's third collaboration

Anjali Anand, who has previously worked in Karan Johar-directed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next Dabba Cartel for Netflix. Produced under the banner of Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, it is one of the most anticipated shows.

The actress from Kulfi Kumar Bajewala is ready to team up with veteran actress Shabana Azmi and acclaimed actor Gajraj Rao. According to reports, this will be Anjali and Shabana's third project together, following Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Bun Tikki. 'Dabba Cartel' is an exciting crime drama led by women, and it will be available on Netflix soon.

Dabba Cartel is Excel Entertainment’s second association with Netflix after the coming-of-age rom-com series Eternally Confused And Eager For Love. It was released in 2022.

Shabana Azmi's post with Anjali Anand in the frame

A few weeks ago, Shabana Azmi shared a snap on Instagram with Anjali in the frame. Although the former did not mention any project, she stated the picture to be from a shoot day.

The veteran star wrote, "En route to shoot we take a break at Sukoon and have a ball. We all gave up our individual cars and travelled by a 13 seater bus .. played dumb charades , antakshiri, ate tons of snacks and took a dip in the pool all rejuvenated to face a tough shoot . How I love being with gurlz .. the dynamic creates a different vibe all together."

Have a look at the post:

About Anjali Anand

Anjali Anand appeared in shows like Dhhai Kilo Prem and Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, for which she earned major recognition. She participated in the stunt-based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. The actress marked her presence as a contestant in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 11 and got evicted.

