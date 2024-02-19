Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11’s Sagar Parekh pens a gratitude note post-elimination: ‘Dreams do come true’

Anupamaa fame Sagar Parekh impressed viewers as well as judges with his dance performances on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Despite being a wildcard entrant, he gave a tough competition to his fellow participants. However, Sagar’s journey on the reality show recently came to an unexpected end leaving his fans and followers in shock. The actor has now dropped a gratitude post on social media wherein he shared moments from his final dance act.

Sagar Parekh’s heartfelt social media post after elimination

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Sagar Parekh uploaded some glimpses from his last dance performance on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. He was pitted against his co-participant Shiv Thakare in an electrifying showdown. The former scored 23 while the latter got 26 from judges.

Alongside the post, the 27-year-old bid an emotional farewell to the show with a note that shed light on his parent’s joy and his dreams. It read, “From dedication to celebration: seeing my parents dance with joy is the ultimate reward. Six and a half years of relentless pursuit to prove their belief right With their guidance, I found my path early, and this is just the beginning. Dreams do come true when you have unwavering support and determination.”

Take a look at Sagar Parekh’s Instagram post:

Advertisement

The recent episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 hosted family members of the contestants. Sagar’s parents joined the show for a Family Week Special episode. They danced with their son and also got an opportunity to shake a leg with the judges Arshad Warsi, Farah Khan, and Malaika Arora. The final dance act of the Raja Betaa actor left the judges in awe of his dancing skills. He performed on the song Kar Har Maidaan Fateh and depicted his own journey of becoming an actor after facing multiple hardships in life.

For the unversed, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is nearing its finale. Six contestants who have made it to the top are Shoaib Ibrahim, Manisha Rani, Sreerama Chandra, Dhanashree Verma, Shiv Thakare and Adrija Sinha.

Advertisement

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 airs every Sat-Sun at 9:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. It streams digitally on the SonyLIV app.