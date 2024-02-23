Jiya Shankar's head-turning look in white slit pants and glitzy statement jewelry screams hot date night style

Jiya Shankar is the most loved actress in the television industry, and her innate fashion sense never fails to hit headlines. In a recent post, Jiya Shankar is seen slaying in white slit pants and a tube-ruffled layer top with drop-down sleeves. The actress has established herself as a fashion girlie in the television industry with her alluring looks.

Jiya Shankar looks stunning in everything she wears, be it Indian or Western. The looks she serves are total fashion goals which leave her fans in awe. Jiya’s recent all-white outfit paired with glitzy statement jewelry is one such look that had her fans’ attention. Her wavy hair style neatly tied her look together.

Jiya Shankar’s latest look post

Jiya Shankar posted pictures of herself in the attire on her Instagram, captioning it, “Darling, I chase goals (and cats), not people.” Her fans flooded the comment section with love, impressed by her look.

Let’s dive into Jiya Shankar’s latest white look:

Starting with the attire, Jiya Shankar opts for an all-white outfit this time. She wore straight pants that had a front slit tailored which is made of the designer label's signature material, a stretchable crepe that is both comfortable and wrinkle-resistant. The pants sit high on the waist and fit straight through the legs before flaring slightly at the bottom with a front slit, adding drama along the way.

Advertisement

Regarding the top, it is made out of satin. This off-shoulder blouse features cascading satin ruffles, adding a romantic three-dimensional flair that's guaranteed to hold anyone’s attention. The off-white top adds drama to the otherwise simple outfit.

Decoding Jiya Shankar’s accessories, hair, and makeup:

Jiya Shankar has perfectly styled her attire by adding glitzy statement jewelry, which adds a pop of colour to her monochromatic look. The Bigg Boss OTT contestant wore a ring and handcuffs with golden earrings. The handcuffs are solid gold stackable cuffs, perfect for all occasions and adjustable to complement any layered dress.

Meanwhile, the twisted golden stick earrings act as the game changer in the entire look. The gold spiral rings are the perfect choice to match the layered top and high-waist, straight-fit pants.

Jiya’s nude makeup perfectly complements her white attire. The makeup is subtle, so that her outfit can do all the talking, while her hair is neatly styled in waves, enhancing the actress’ look.

More about Jiya Shankar:

Jiya Shankar gained popularity from Bigg Boss OTT season 2. She made her debut in Love by Chance opposite Karan Singhmar. Her career took off with Meri Hanikarak Biwi.

Jiya Shankar rose to fame through her roles in Laal Ishq, Kaatelal & Sons, and Pishachini, and went on to become a household name post her stint in Bigg Boss OTT. She was also featured in the Marathi film Ved, alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17’s Abhishek Kumar remembers his ex on Dance Deewane; says, ’ex ki yaad aa gayi mujhe’