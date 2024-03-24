Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’s Sriti Jha and Hemangi Kavi bring joy with their dance video

Sriti Jha is one of the most popular and interesting personalities in the TV industry. From the initial stage of her acting journey to the present moment, her evolution and influence have been noteworthy. Currently, she captivates audiences as the female lead in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, sharing the screen with her close friend, actor Arjit Taneja. A few hours ago, the actress shared a fun dance video on Instagram with her co-actor Hemangi Kavi.

Sriti Jha shares a fun dance video

Taking to Instagram, Sriti delighted fans by sharing a fun-filled dance video featuring none other than her co-actor, Hemangi Kavi. The duo showcased their graceful moves to the tune of the song Nakhrewali, exuding charm and charisma in traditional sarees. Sriti affectionately wrote, "Nakhrewali and proud," reflecting the playful friendship shared between the two talented actresses.

Fans reaction

The video quickly garnered immense praise from fans, who couldn't help but shower Sriti and Hemangi with compliments for their synchronized dance and infectious enthusiasm. Fans expressed their desire to see more such collaborations, eagerly awaiting future reels featuring the dynamic duo. One user wrote, “You both are such graceful dancers. Please make more reels together!” Another user commented, “Lovely! keep posting more reels and Amruta should forgive Viraat but move on in life and find another job.”

About Hemangi Kavi:

Hemangi Kavi primarily works in Marathi films and TV series. She has a rich career in both Marathi and Hindi entertainment. In Marathi cinema, she starred in movies like Avghachi Sansar, Man Dhaga Dhaga Zhodato Nava, Vadalvat, Lek Majhi Durga, and Miss Mokshimantree. She also appeared in the web series Taali alongside Sushmita Sen. Hemangi showcased her talent in the Hindi adaptation of the Marathi show Mulgi Zali Ho, titled Teri Laadli Main. Currently, she's known for her role in the Hindi TV series Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gayi.

About Sriti Jha:

Sriti Jha is a well-known face in the television industry, admired for her talent and popularity. She gained fame playing Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya, where her chemistry with co-star Shabir Ahluwalia won hearts, making them a beloved on-screen couple. Apart from Kumkum Bhagya, Sriti has showcased her versatility in shows like Jyoti Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. She also had a cameo in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Arjit Taneja. Currently, Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja star in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, where Sriti plays Amruta and Arjit portrays Virat. The show premiered on November 27, 2023.

