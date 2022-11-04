Baby Nirvair Rai is a copy-paste version of his dad Suyyash Rai, See EXCLUSIVE PICS to believe

Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchantt are both well-known personalities in the television industry. The duo fell head over heels in love with each other and tied the knot in 2016. The couple is an inspiration for several others and their love story is very dreamy. After five years of marriage, in 2022, Suyyash and Kishwer were blessed with a baby boy. The parents were over the moon to welcome their child into this world, and named him, Nirvair Rai. Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchantt have created a separate Instagram account for their munchkin, Nirvair Rai. They fondly call him Bunny and his social media handle is filled with his adorable photos and videos. If you are having a bad day, Nirvair's smile is sure to take away your blues. While we are in awe of his cuteness, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Suyyash Rai revealed that his son is his exact replica, and even behaves like him.

Suyyash describes Nirvair as his 'twin' Speaking about it, Suyyash said, "As far as I remember my childhood, I would like to believe that he is exactly like me. One day, my mother was talking about one of my habits as a toddler, and in a week's time, Nirvair also started doing the same thing. I have my old childhood pictures on my phone, and Nirvair looks like my twin. From the hair, skin tone, body hair, and body structure, everything is the same. If you compare those pictures, the only difference will be that mine is an old photo and his is new (chuckles)." Take a look at these exclusive photos to believe:

(L) Nirvair Rai/(R) Suyyash Rai

(L) Nirvair with his aunt Shruti /(R) Suyyash with his sister Shruti

(L) Suyyash with his mother and sister/ (Centre) Nirvair Rai/ (R) Suyyash with his father

On how fatherhood changed him When asked how fatherhood has changed him, Suyyash said that it has made him very patient. "I was a very short-tempered guy but I have become much more patient and responsible now. I don't like stepping out at all because I want to spend all my time with him and his family. My dad fell really sick in January this year, and after he recovered, I got him and my mother shifted to Mumbai from Chandigarh. My parents live on the 22nd floor and Kishwer's parents reside on the 29th floor. Bunny (Nirvair) is very lucky to get the love of his grandparents and grow up with them. It adds a different touch to the child's character." Suyyash reveals Nirvair's daily routine Additionally, sharing about Nirvair's daily routine, Suyyash said, "He wakes up and immediately goes to his paternal grandparents' house and eats his breakfast there, then he'll come to us, and after playing with us, it's lunchtime. In the evening, Kishwer's father takes him for a stroll in the society's park. So, this is how Nirvair's day is usually. He's growing up with the best possible people."

