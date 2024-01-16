Kratika Sengar's fur baby 'Donut' passes away; actress pens heartwarming note as she mourns his demise
Actress Kratika Sengar dedicated a social media post to her pet dog, Donut, as she mourned the death of her furry baby. She expressed her heartfelt emotions in the special note.
Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.
Kratika Sengar rose to prominence after playing the lead in Jhansi Ki Rani as Queen Lakshmi Bai. She is also recognized for her appearance in shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Punar Vivah. The actress keeps treating fans with sneak peeks into her personal life by maintaining an active presence on social media. Recently, she posted a heartwarming note on the demise of her pet dog.
Kratika Sengar's pet dog is no more
Remembering her furry baby Donut, Punar Vivah actress Kratika Sengar dropped a picture of him. She also penned a heart-wrenching note that read, "DONUT - My furever first baby, my soul dog, who rode along with me through my 20s, bought our first house together, saw me getting married, was by my side during my pregnancy, loved n played with my Child. Has crossed the rainbow bridge."
In her note, the actress also mentioned how a part of her has been taken away, reflecting her sadness. "11.11.11-15.01.24 Love you for eternity Donut baby You have taken a part of me n gone Om Shanti," she added.
Have a look at the post:
Sharad Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, and others react
After Kratika posted about her dog's demise, many actors reacted to the post. Her husband, Nikitin Dheer, reacted with a white heart emoji. Sengar's co-actor from Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki Sharad Malhotra commented, "Really sorry to hear about donut Remember seeing him on a couple of occasions and he was so adorable & loving …Wish they lived longer than Us take care."
Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi actress Smriti Khanna wrote, "Sooo sorry to hear this Kratika I can't even imagine how you must be feeling right now. But Donut will live in your heart forever Sending you strength and a big hug."
Besides these celebs, Sreejita De, Urvashi Dholakia, and Ridhima Pandit also commented on Kratika Sengar's heartfelt post for her dog, Donut.
Look at some of the comments:
On the work front, Kratika Sengar was last seen in Choti Sarrdaarni, marking a cameo appearance.
