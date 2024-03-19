Karan Kundrra reacts to fans calling him and Tejasswi Prakash TejRan, says joining Bigg Boss was a big risk

Karan Kundrra is a well-known actor in the TV industry who has not only acted in fictional shows but has also hosted several non-fictional shows. He gained popularity from the show Kitani Mohabbat Hai directed by Ekta Kapoor, where his acting was highly appreciated. Apart from that, he has also been a part of the reality show Bigg Boss 15. During his time on the show, he found love with Tejasswi Prakash, and their relationship has been blossoming ever since. In a recent interview with Mashable India, Kundrra shared his thoughts on the name TejRan and his experience on Bigg Boss.

Karan Kundrra’s opinion on the name TejRan

In the recent podcast, when the host asked about the invention of TejRan from Bigg Boss, where Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash both entered in the same season and fell in love with each other, he replied, “We didn’t even know ki humko bahar TejRan bulaya ja raha hai. The first time I think I got to know ki humare ko bahar TejRan bula rahe hai. I was like What TejRan? Bada hi ajeeb naam hai TejRan. But that’s love yar (We didn't even know that we were being called TejRan outside. The first time I think I got to know that people outside were calling us TejRan. I was like, "What? TejRan? That's such a strange name." But it was all love, man).”

Karan Kundrra’s opinion on joining Bigg Boss 15

Further in the interview, the Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor speaks about his opinion on joining Bigg Boss, as he thought that it would be risky to do the reality show. He explained, “Because till then people had seen me hosting, people had seen me acting, but they never knew ki main kaisa hun inside. That either makes you or breaks you, a show like that. Where you're just putting out everything in front of people. So, I think that worked pretty well.”

Speaking of his chemistry with the Swaragini actress on Bigg Boss 15, he gave it the right direction by proposing to her and making her his forever. In a show, Temptation Island India, where Karan was serving his hosting duties, he shared that he believes in shows like this because he found the love of his life on a reality show.

What one should learn from the new winner of Bigg Boss?

Speaking about engagement and creating relevant content on social media with which the audience can connect, the Bigg Boss 15 first runner-up says that we are nothing; one should learn from the new winner of Bigg Boss and the type of content they make. Moving ahead in their conversation, the actor added, “It’s all about staying relevant. Kuch na kuch to krte hi rehna padega na haanth paav to marne hi padega na (It's all about staying relevant. One has to keep doing something or the other, right? You have to keep making efforts, don't you)?” The actor always believed in being consistent in their work, which eventually brings good results.

About Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra, known for Kitani Mohabbat Hai, has since appeared in TV shows such as Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Dil Hi Toh Hai, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He's also hosted MTV Roadies, MTV Love School, and Dance Deewane Juniors, and acted in films like Mubarakan and 1921. Kundrra was the 2nd runner-up on Bigg Boss 15 in 2021.

