Yesha Rughani, the talented actress who has entertained audiences with her acting talent, is ready to dazzle once again with her debut on Zee TV's show Rabb Se Hai Dua. The show is undergoing a generation leap and introducing new characters. The promo for the show has been unveiled and it's safe to say that Yesha will certainly impress with her new character. From her charming voice to her powerful dialogue delivery and overall demeanor, viewers are eagerly anticipating more from her character in the show's new storyline.

Recently, in a chat with us, the actress shared details about her character, her thoughts about the pressure of joining the show post leap, and more.

Yesha Rughani on playing Ibadat in Rabb Se Hai Dua

Regarding the character she’ll play, Yesha Rughani says, 'I play Ibaadat. Humbleness and sweetness are the highlights of my character. For Ibadat, her family comes first, and she can do anything to protect her loved ones.”

Sharing her thoughts on joining the show post leap, the actress says, "The show already has a huge fan base and when there’s a shift in the story, there’s a certain pressure on actors to take the fandom forward. I am excited as I consider this a challenging opportunity for me, more than pressure.”

Have a look at the new promo of Rabb Se Hai Dua-

“The previous actors have set a benchmark and I am committed to putting my best foot forward by playing the character of Ibaadat in the best way possible. I hope the audience embraces the new characters,” concludes Yesha, who has been a part of shows- Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Se, Hero Gayab Mode, Muskaan, and Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey.

Other actors to join Rabb Se Hai Dua

Pinkvilla was the first one to break the news about the generation leap in Rabb Se Hai Dua and actor Dheeraj Dhoopar being roped in to play the main lead in the show. We also reported about actress Seerat Kapoor bagging the show as one of the leads followed by actress Raymon Kakar stepping into the shoes of Aditi Sharma to play the old version of Dua.

Apart from the above, we also informed the viewers that Tanish Mahendru will enter the show in a prominent role while Amrapali Sinha Gupta will be seen essaying the character of Kaynaat Hafeez Siddiqui, Subhan's (Dheeraj Dhoopar) mother. The character was earlier essayed by Saarvie Omana.

The new promo of Rabb Se Hai Dua

The post-leap promo of Rabb Se Hai Dua left the fans excited with the intriguing storyline. The promo started with Dua's daughters Ibadat and Mannat addressing a traditional practice that is carried out as a convenience by men. As the girls fight for the same, a mysterious man tries to humiliate them by throwing ink on their faces.

In the nick of time, Dheeraj Dhoopar's character marks his heroic entry with a shield and saves the duo from the insult. He states that people who are on religious paths don't put down women. Both Ibadat and Manna are impressed by him.

Rabb Se Hai Dua started with Aditi Sharma, Karanvir Sharma, and Richa Rathore in prominent roles.

