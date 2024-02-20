PICS: Ankita Lokhande stuns in ethereal saree ensemble on Dance Deewane

With the excitement surrounding the contestants of Bigg Boss Season 17 gracing Dance Deewane, anticipation is at its peak. Amidst this buzz, Ankita Lokhande's captivating appearance has captured everyone's attention. Join us today as we shine a spotlight on Ankita's spectacular look on Dance Deewane, sparking conversations throughout the town.

Decoding Ankita Lokhande's look:

Ankita Lokhande frequently adorns herself in sarees, indicating that this traditional attire holds a significant place in her wardrobe. Judging by her impeccable saree ensembles, it's evident that she boasts an extensive collection of sarees, serving as a source of inspiration for all enthusiasts of this elegant garment. Recently, Ankita graced the Dance Deewane show set in a captivating white saree. She effortlessly turned heads in a hand-embroidered ivory georgette saree, showcasing a perfect addition to a timeless and classic wardrobe.

Adding to her allure, Ankita adorned herself with dazzling jewelry pieces such as a vintage snake-shaped pink choker necklace and a statement ring. This ensemble serves as further evidence that the Pavitra Rishta star effortlessly carries any outfit with grace. Ankita truly embodied the essence of a fashion icon with this look, captivating all eyes with her impeccable style. The floral cutwork saree is available on the Premya by Manishii website for approximately Rs 66,000.

Ankita has consistently impressed us with her impeccable outfit choices, and her stint on Bigg Boss 17 was no exception. Throughout the show, Ankita not only made headlines for her bold fashion statements but also for her strong and vocal personality.

Adding to the allure of the event, several contestants from Bigg Boss 17 grace the occasion, infusing the atmosphere with excitement and anticipation. Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma were also spotted on the sets.

More about Ankita Lokhande:

For those unfamiliar, Vicky Jain exited Bigg Boss 17 as the final contestant to be eliminated. Conversely, Ankita Lokhande, reaching the fourth spot, was among the finalists. Munawar Faruqui clinched the Bigg Boss 17 trophy, with Abhishek Kumar securing the runner-up position. Ankita and Vicky stirred significant attention during their time on Bigg Boss 17. Throughout the show, the two frequently clashed, showcasing the stark differences between them and sparking debates about the nature of their relationship.