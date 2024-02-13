Shraddha Arya shares her excitement about Vidya Balan coming back to Bhool Bhulaiya 3

A recent video shared by Kartik Aaryan on his social media has created a buzz in the town. According to the post, Vidya Balan is making a comeback in Bhool Bhulaiya 3. The news has left the fans in anticipation of the upcoming release.

Meanwhile, television actors are also excited about the news. Shraddha Arya has shared her excitement through a comment.

Shradhha Arya’s Reaction on Bhool Bhulaiya 3

The Kundali Bhagya actress shares her anticipation about Vidya Balan making a comeback in the third sequel of Anees Bazmee’s directorial Bhool Bhulaiya.

The fans' hearts are overflowing with joy, as evident from the comments section of the post. Shraddha couldn't help but respond in the comment section where she expressed that she is eagerly waiting to see the Parineeta actress collaborating with the Luka Chuppi actor.

The actress wrote, “Yayyy.. can’t wait to see this Combo!!!”

About the post of Bhool Bhulaiya 3

Actor Kartik Aaryan recently shared a post featuring clips from the song Mere Dholna, taken from both parts of Bhool Bhulaiya.

The video is shared along with the caption, “And it's happening

Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa

Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya

This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3.”

The Anees Bazmees’ directorial is going to hit the theatres around Diwali. The comeback news of the original Manjulika who was a significant part of the first Bhool Bhulaiya has filled fan’s hearts with immense joy.

Shraddha Arya on meeting Dheeraj Dhoopar

The Kundali Bhagya main leads recently crossed paths in an event where they both had a great time. Recently, they shared a few pictures from that event where they were seen in a playful mood. Shradhha captioned the pictures as, “Jab We Met,” whereas Dheeraj captioned it as, “Hi @sarya12, long time.”

Shradhha Arya was seen in the Zee Rishtey awards show slaying in a baby pink designer saree.

