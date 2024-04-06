Elvish Yadav is one of the prime suspects in the snake venom case. According to the latest reports, Noida Police has filed a 1200-page chargesheet against the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and seven others involved in the case. The allegations against them reportedly range from snake smuggling to organizing rave parties. This is a significant development in the case and Elvish Yadav, who is currently on bail, has not yet reacted to the news.

Report of chargesheet filed against Elvish Yadav

ANI reported this morning that the charge sheet prepared against Elvish Yadav mentioned the social media influencer was in touch with the snake charmers; a poisonous snake and 20 ml of Krait species poison were also recovered from the spot. It also reported that DCP Vidya Sagar Mishra said, “We have the FSL report...and electronic evidence has also been numbered; based on that, a chargesheet has been produced before the court.”

Check out the tweet here:

About the snake venom case

For the uninitiated, in November, officials from the PFA organization conducted a sting operation that led to the bust of a rave party in Noida’s Sector 51. They filed an FIR against 6 people, including Elvish Yadav. Authorities confiscated nine snakes and their venom from the party. The samples obtained from the event indicated that the snake venom was being used for intoxication purposes.

Elvish Yadav was not only accused of organizing the parties but also of supplying snake venom. He was questioned by the Noida police, and he denied his alleged involvement. A day later, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner also shared a vlog, talking at length about the incident and proving his innocence to his fans. He even mentioned filing a defamation case against Maneka Gandhi.

On March 17, he was arrested and charged under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and Section 120A of the Indian Penal Code. However, after rounds of questioning and spending a few days in a high-security prison, he was granted bail.

