Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan regrets doing B.Sc; says 'Main pareshan ho gaya'

In yesterday's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, the rollover contestant Dr. Ashish gave the legendary actor very useful yet impactful insights upon teaching. He showed him various modes of teaching and learning that helped students as well as kids to do well in academics. From learning the periodic table to remembering the 8 Union Territories, everyone in the audience and the viewers were quite impressed with the innovative ways he taught kids. Being a Ph.D. scholar, Amitji appreciated him for his ideas but also shared the misery that caused him while he was in grad school.

Amitabh Bachchan regrets doing B.Sc (Bachelor of Science)

While interacting with Dr. Ashish, Amitabh Bachchan shared a terrible experience during his graduation days. He called it a very difficult scenario of his life.

He shared, "I took B.Sc in my graduation and I got fed up. I took the wrong subject and had to deal with that for 3 years. Two months before the exam I used to mug up things and give the exam. I failed in Physics on the first attempt and then the second I passed." The contestant went on to win INR 12,50,000 on the show.

While playing, Ashishji revealed that he holds the Guinness World Record. He said, "I wanted to register this record on 11 October but we could not get that date but we did on 18 October. Sir, I'm happy that I set the record in your birthday month. We wrote I Love Amitabh Bachchan from magnets. The challenge was to keep the magnets away from each other as they would attract. It took us two years and a half to build up those letters."

Amitabh Bachchan on the work front

Currently, the actor is seen hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati but he will be seen in Ganapath, Kalki 2898 AD.

