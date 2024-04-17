Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon Promo: Kavya and Adiraj get romantic while fighting with water

Trigger warning: The following article contains mention of sexual assault.

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon is delivering high-drama episodes. Amid various ups and downs in Kavya and Adiraj’s marital life, the two never fail to offer some cute intimate moments between them. Their pairing has taken the show to another level as viewers just cannot take their eyes off when they are on screen together. In a recent installment of the show, Kavya and Adiraj treated fans with a special sequence. They were seen getting cosy during a water fight.

Kavya and Adiraj’s water romance

The new promo of Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon posted on the official Instagram handle of SonyTV begins with Adiraj splashing water on Kavya in order to keep her away from him. However, Kavya shocks him when she doesn’t get irritated with his trick and instead walks towards him with a mischievous smile on her face. She goes on to put water on Adiraj. The fight between the duo takes a romantic turn when Adiraj grabs and pulls Kavya towards him while trying to stop her.

The caption of the promo reads, “Kuch pal humein purane #AdYa ki yaad dila dete hai! (Some moments make us recall the old #Adya).” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Here’s the latest teaser of Kavya

In the previous episodes of the show, audiences witnessed Adiraj locking Kavya in the storeroom. But Kavya remains undeterred in finding proof against Bunty mama. After much effort, she gets her hands on the proof. As Kavya begins to take a photo of the same, Adiraj arrives there. He suspects her of tampering with the evidence.

Advertisement

The upcoming track on the show will depict Adiraj getting accused of sexual harassment. Post that, Kavya will be in a tough situation as the media will hound her with questions on her husband’s case.

About Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon

Kavya -Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon features Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma in lead roles. The show revolves around the struggles of a woman IAS officer in her personal and professional lives. It airs every Mon-Fri at 7:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

ALSO READ: Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon Promo: Adiraj gets into big trouble; How will Kavya help him get out of it?