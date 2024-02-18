Kavya: Mishkat Varma opens up about friendship with Sumbul Touqeer

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sumbul Touqeer shares the screen with Mishkat Varma, who portrays Adhiraj in the show Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon. The captivating on-screen chemistry between them is a key factor that keeps fans hooked to the show. The duo shares a close friendship off-screen. In a recent interview with Bollywood Life, Mishkat Varma shared insights into his friendship with Sumbul and expressed his wishes for their bond.

Insights into their friendship:

When talking about his friendship with Sumbul, Mishkat shared, “It's been a dream; it's been so smooth working with her. Hopefully, moving forward, there won't be any hiccups either. We share a really good off-screen bond, which translates into amazing on-screen chemistry, and I hope it continues like that.”

When asked about the mastermind behind the captivating dance reels they share on social media, Mishkat responded, “It's a debatable question. If you were to ask Sumbul the same, she might credit herself, but in all honesty, the concept and execution predominantly originate from my end. Nevertheless, Sumbul takes charge of the video shoot, editing, and various other aspects entirely. While the core idea and execution largely stem from me, it's essentially a collaborative effort.”

When actors embark on shooting for a daily soap, one of their foremost desires is to have a reliable co-star. Particularly when paired opposite them, a co-star becomes the individual with whom you share the most scenes. Therefore, fostering a strong rapport with a co-star is crucial. Mishkat Varma finds himself fortunate in this regard as his co-star from 'Kavya,' Sumbul Touqeer happens to be one of his closest friends, and their off-screen bond is unbreakable.

Advertisement

About Kavya-Ek Jazba Ek Junoon:

Kavya-Ek Jazba Ek Junoon unfolds the journey of a determined and ambitious IAS officer committed to serving the nation and aiding the common man. Kavya, propelled by her aspiration to become an IAS officer, stands out as a resilient female character unafraid to make tough decisions and surpass challenges. Adding complexity to the narrative, the show introduces Anuj Sullere, who plays a pivotal role as Kavya's fiancé. Shubham and Kavya once shared the dream of becoming IAS officers, but unforeseen challenges forced them to confront a crossroads. The series intricately delves into the intricacies of their relationship, the array of emotions they navigate, and the pursuit of their professional and personal aspirations. Mishkat takes on the role of Adhiraj, also an IAS aspirant, serving as a steadfast support for Kavya in her journey to achieve her dreams.

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India 3 PROMO: Toy maker brand investment proposal leaves Sharks intrigued; says, “If I sell, I can generate 5 million dollars”