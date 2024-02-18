Shark Tank India 3 PROMO: Toy maker brand investment proposal leaves Sharks intrigued; says, “If I sell, I can generate 5 million dollars”

Shark Tank India's third season has captured considerable attention and garnered substantial viewership. This distinctive program highlights the entrepreneurial drive among Indians, with numerous startups presenting their innovative ideas in the hopes of securing investments from the Sharks. In the latest promotional video of the show, an elderly businessman features and showcases confidence in the profitability of his rubber toy-selling business.

Rubbabu's pitch on the show:

Shark Tank India 3 has witnessed several startups and business ventures appearing on national television. This time, the business reality show is all set to feature the rubber toy-selling brand, Rubbabu, pitching its business idea to the Sharks and seeking an investment. Rubbabu, founded by Rahul Butalia, is a rubber foam toy maker company. As they enter the show, one of the founders says, 'Hamari company toys China ko bechti hai. (Our company sells toys to China.)' Ritesh Agarwal, a Shark on the show, humorously wonders whether Rahul sells Chinese toys back to China.

Vineeta Singh, another Shark on the show, erupts into laughter in response. Rahul refutes Ritesh's assertions and emphasizes the Unique Selling Proposition (USP) of the toys. He highlights that the brand's products are crafted from natural rubber, in contrast to environmentally harmful plastic. Additionally, he points out that the toys are biodegradable and have a global market presence. Rahul replies that people buy the products because the brand has already been established in the market.

Rahul's decision to seek investment on the show:

Anupam Mittal asks Rahul, 'Kya chahte ho, capital ki zarurat hai ya phir shark ki zarurat hai (whether you want investment in the business or desire to gather only knowledge from Sharks on the panel).' The 70-year-old entrepreneur, Rahul, expresses why he chose to mark his presence on the show instead of seeking loans from banks. He then says, 'Agar main kisi bank ke paas jaata hoon funding ke liye, toh woh log mere paper ko badhiya bolte hai. Lekin meri age ko dekh kar woh mujhe paise dene se mana kar dete hai. (If I go to any bank for funding, they praise my paperwork. But looking at my age, they refuse to lend me money.)'

Curiously, Ritesh questions the rationale behind the entrepreneur seeking a Rs 2 crore investment for a 5 percent equity stake. Butalia confidently replies, “Aaj ke time par agar main agar apna brand bechna chahu toh 5 million dollars ka bech sakta hu (I assure you, if I sell the business, I will generate 5 million dollars from it).” The Sharks express surprise, leaving the outcome of the rubber toy-selling company's potential investment hanging in the balance.

About Shark Tank India 3

The third season of Shark Tank India commenced on January 22, featuring six new judges alongside the esteemed panel from the previous season. The newcomers include Azhar Iqubal, Ronnie Screwvala, Radhika Gupta, Deepinder Goyal, Varun Dua, and Ritesh Agarwal. Also, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, and Amit Jain have appeared on previous seasons. This business reality show holds value for aspiring entrepreneurs, making it worth watching.

