Roadies 19 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Prince Narula on wife Yuvika's reaction to his controversy with Gautam Gulati

The popular youth-based reality show Roadies: Karm Ya Kand has been in the news since the beginning. The makers of the show roped in Rhea Chakraborty as a gang leader. It is Rhea's first project post her ex-boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. What also kept the show grabbing the headlines was the apparent beef between gang leaders Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Prince revealed a lot about the controversy and more.

When asked about wife Yuvika Chaudhary's reaction to the controversy, Prince said, "Kuch nahi, woh bahot chill rehti hai. Mai bhi chill rehta hu" (Nothing, she is quite chill about this and so am I). He added, "I can't impress everyone. I am very grateful for the kind of love I get from my fans who admire me so much; I know a few fans who have tattooed my name and face on their body and I'm forever grateful for the love and adulation from fans. I know that there are people who know me very well and know the way I think and I'm sure they'd support me. I don't anything more than that".

Prince on deleting the video calling Gautam 'Fake'

We at Pinkvilla asked Prince about posting a video calling Gautam 'fake' but later deleting the same. He said, "Yes, I posted the video and then thought to myself why do I have to do things that I shouldn't? I felt I shouldn't be so affected. It was after his third interview that I posted that video. But then I thought, when I meet him next, how can I complain about the same thing that we both were doing and thus I deleted the video".

Prince Narula versus Gautam Gulati - where it all began

Prince Narula is the only known face who retained from the past seasons as a gang leader while Rhea Chakraborty and Gautam Gulati are the new additions. Both Prince and Gautam won different seasons of Bigg Boss and there was an undercurrent competition between them. In an interview, Gautam revealed how he decided to leave the show but Salman Khan intervened and also asked Prince to sort things out and be on the show. This didn't go down well with Prince as he felt that Gautam was trying to malign his name with PR tactics. In one of the episodes, things went quite overboard with Prince confronting Gautam. Sonu Sood intervened in the fight and explained to both of us to not dwell in the past.

