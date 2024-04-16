The wait is finally over! Abhishek Kumar and Ayesha Khan's music video, Khaali Botal, is out now. The video features the duo in an intense and intriguing look. Set against a historical backdrop, it narrates a love story filled with violence, betrayal, and complexity. Undeniably, the song is an enthralling visual treat to their fans. Khaali Botal surely depicts Abhishek and Ayesha's captivating onscreen chemistry.

What works for Khaali Botal?

Featuring the vocals of Manan Bharadwaj, Khaali Botal is produced by Bhushan Kumar. Composed by popular artist Parampara Tandon, the crackling chemistry between Bigg Boss 17's Ayesha Khan and Abhishek Kumar is one of the inviting factors. The stunning solo shot of the Udaariyaan actor looks massive on the screens, and his royal attitude is stunning. The kind of magnanimity Khaali Botal holds in its symmetrical frames is appreciable.

Speaking of Ayesha Khan, her eyes and expressions hold intensity and disappointment at being betrayed by her lover. Her character has a regal touch as she is seen dressed in elegant ethnic attire, radiating charm. Overall, her onscreen presence opposite Abhishek Kumar turns out to be promising. Her fearless appearance against him while holding the torch aloft looks positive.

Unlike any other love story, Khaali Botal is a tale of two individuals, which will make you question whether it actually features a love saga. The cinematography, choreography, and music seem decent. The climax is pretty unexpected but predictable at the same time!

What does not work for Khaali Botal?

The concept of infusing revenge, betrayal, and violence into a love story feels somewhat exaggerated. Although the intensity in the eyes of the lead actors reflects passion, the storyline seems exaggerated. Lastly, the blend of music and emotions does not feel seamless in some instances and, hence, falls behind in striking the chords.

About Abhishek Kumar and Ayesha Khan

Abhishek Kumar emerged as the runner-up of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17. He met Ayesha Khan inside the house after she took a wild card entry into the show. The two bonded well and are often spotted hanging out together in the city.

