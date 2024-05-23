Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestants jetted off to Romania, Europe, on May 21 to shoot the much-anticipated season. One of the contestants of Rohit Shetty's show is Krishna Shroff, daughter of Jackie Shroff and sister of Tiger Shroff. It is a known fact that Krishna shares a close bond with Tiger Shroff's rumored ex-girlfriend, Disha Patani.

Before heading for the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 shoot, Krishna gave several interviews, sharing her excitement about her participation. In one of the interviews, she was asked about her equation with Disha Patani. The two are known to be close friends and frequently share glimpses of their friendship on social media.

Krishna Shroff talks about her bond with Disha Patani:

While talking to Siddharth Kannan, Krishna Shroff opened up about her equation with Disha Patani. She said, "Disha is a very hardworking girl, very like-minded, and comes from nothing to do with this industry and has made a great mark for herself. I respect that about her. She runs her own house. She is very independent, very responsible, very mature for her age."

Further, Krishna Shroff continued, "In today's time where women are very quick to bring each other down, her and I try to bring each other up." She added, "She is that person who is with me through everything and has no judgemental bone in her body. I have opened up about all aspects of my life to her and there's zero judgment. She is such a friend who will be there for me whenever I call and vice versa."

Take a look at the post here-

For the uninformed, Disha Patani and Krishna Shroff's friendship formed after the former was rumored to be dating Tiger Shroff. However, Disha and Tiger reportedly parted ways after being in a relationship for a few years. When Tiger appeared on Koffee With Karan, Tiger called himself 'single' putting an end to all speculations of him dating Disha.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 14:

Through Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Krishna will be stepping into the entertainment industry and making her debut on TV. Apart from Krishna, some prominent names participating in the Rohit Shetty stunt-based reality show are Abhishek Kumar, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Gashmeer Mahajani, Krishna Shroff, Sumona Chakravarti, Karanveer Mehra, Shalin Bhanot, Niyati Fatnani, Aashish Mehrotra, Shilpa Shinde, and Aditi Sharma. Skipping Cape Town, South Africa, this time the team will be shooting in Romania, Europe.

