The makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi are set to take the audiences on an exhilarating ride soon as the show is returning with its 14th season. From spine-chilling stunts to the camaraderie of the contestants, the 14th season promises to entertain the audience as it has an interesting lineup of contestants. Recently, Pinkvilla got chatty with Khatron Ke Ke Khiladi 14 contestant Krishna Shroff.

While talking to her we asked her how she had been prepping for the show and what advice she received from her father Jackie Shroff, and brother, Tiger Shroff. Excerpts from the interview:

What advice did you get from your Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff?

"I was just telling someone earlier when I was watching some of the episodes with them (Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff) we were watching one of the height stunts where they were walking on that platform and my brother was like 'You have harness, just run.' And I was like listen, not everyone is a super human. There are some average human beings like myself. So his advice is I just take it as one of a pinch of salt.

I think more than their advice, it's their support that really is my driving factor. I think that's what helps me push through and motivates me to take on this challenge."

Watch Krishna Shroff's exclusive interview here-

Since you know martial arts, do you think you have an upper hand in this show?

"Physicality I feel will come into play but I think it's just 20% of the game. Honestly, I think mental is 80%. If you are not able to conquer your mind, your body is not going to follow so no matter how strong you are or how much you hit the gym, I don't think that's going to come into play if you are not able to win mentally."

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 14:

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 confirmed contestants are Abhishek Kumar, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Gashmeer Mahajani, Krishna Shroff, Sumona Chakravarti, Karanveer Mehra, Shalin Bhanot, Niyati Fatnani, Aashish Mehrotra, Shilpa Shinde, Asim Riaz and Aditi Sharma.

Bigg Boss 17 fame Samarth Jurel was also one of the confirmed contestants of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show. However, due to his leg injury, Samarth had to back out from the reality show. Instead of Samarth, Mannara Chopra is rumored to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Reportedly, Rohit Shetty and the team are all set to fly to Romania, Europe by the end of this month.

