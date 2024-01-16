Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Ankita Lokhande expresses possessiveness for husband; says 'I'm afraid of losing Vicky'

Bigg Boss 17 is causing quite a stir due to the constant bickering and conflicts among the participants. One of the most talked-about topics on the show is the turbulent relationship between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. This married couple frequently engages in intense arguments and verbal altercations. In a recent promo shared by Colors TV, Ankita Lokhande opens up about her emotions to Isha Malviya.

Ankita Lokhande shares her heartfelt emotions inside Bigg Boss 17 house

Ankita Lokhande has become quite the talk of the town ever since she joined Bigg Boss 17 with her husband, Vicky Jain. Her presence on the show has sparked a lot of discussions, especially because of the tension between her and Vicky Jain. In the latest promo, Ankita, who gained fame from Pavitra Rishta, opens up about her fear of losing him and expresses her heartfelt emotions.

The short Bigg Boss 17 promo clip shows Ankita talking about her possessiveness for Vicky. During a conversation with Isha Malviya, she says, "Yes, I'm very possessive for my husband. That's my nature. Life mein kabhi kabhi aapke saath itna kuch hua hota hai na, aap uss wajah se raise ho jaate ho (So many things happen to you in life, that's the reason you become like this)."

Continuing her chat with the Udaariyaan actress, Ankita Lokhande expresses, "Uska baggage mai itna lekar chal rahi hun na apne saath kahin na kahin ki mai uss se nikal hi nahi paa rahi hu (I am carrying so much baggage with me that I just can't seem to let go of it)." Highlighting Lokhande's fear of losing people, Isha comments, "Aapko aisa lagta hai chale na jaaye koi (You feel like no one should go away)."

After receiving a response, the Manikarnika actress continues, "Yes, no one should go away. It's just that I have this fear of losing Vicky."

Ankita Lokhande told Vicky Jain, 'You are looking like a womanizer'

In the recent episode, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain grabbed the attention of the viewers yet again. The latter was in the garden area, lying next to Mannara Chopra, while Isha Malviya was sitting on the sofa.

Seeing him with them, the Pavitra Rishta fame commented, "It’s going outside as you are a womanizer; you're flirting with people. Aap toh maze le rahe ho iss cheez ke. Aapka ye image bahar jaa raha hai. Aap toh aise ho nahi na (You're having fun in this. This is the image being portrayed outside, but you are not like this)."

Vicky responded to her remarks by expressing his embarrassment in front of both of them because of her fiery words and actions. Additionally, he requested her to refrain from acting like the head of the household when she wasn't. Besides this, Ankita also called his conversation with Ayesha Khan 'cheap.' Vicky asked Ayesha, "How do I look like when I'm lying?"

To this, Ankita replied, "Do you only want to speak only vulgar stuff?" On the other hand, Vicky claimed that Ankita was portraying the conversation wrongly.

Keep an eye on us for more updates on Bigg Boss 17.

