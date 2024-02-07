Bigg Boss 17’s Abhishek Kumar hosts star-studded reunion in Mumbai; watch videos

The Salman Khan-hosted show concluded just a week ago, with Munawar Faruqui emerging as the winner. Abhishek Kumar, the finalist of Bigg Boss 17, threw a party in Mumbai for his fellow contestants and close friends. It was a reunion for the Bigg Boss 17 contestants, who all gathered at the bash.

Abhishek Kumar's stylish entrance

Abhishek Kumar made a stylish entrance at the Bigg Boss 17 reunion, donning an elegant all-black suit. The actor wore a radiant smile for the cameras and interacted with the media. He shared that he is delighted with the love he is receiving and mentioned that he will be working hard now. Furthermore, he said, 'Meri sister or mom bhi bahut proud hai (My sister and mom are also very proud).'

Pictures and videos capturing the arrival of guests at the party were posted on paparazzi accounts. Munawar, a close friend of Abhishek, attended the event with internet sensation Orry, also known as Orhan Awatramani. The bond between Munawar and Abhishek was evident during the party.

Mannara Chopra's collaboration with Abhishek Kumar

Mannara, adorned in an elegant red dress, engaged in conversation with photographers who inquired about Munawar Faruqui. She was present at the gathering, having returned to Mumbai last night after completing a music video with Abhishek Kumar. Fans have been buzzing with excitement ever since behind-the-scenes photos from the music video began to surface on social media. This marks their initial collaboration since Bigg Boss 17.

Advertisement

Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who worked with Abhishek Kumar on Udaariyaan, made their presence felt. In addition to them, Abhishek Kumar's Udaariyaan producers, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, were also present at the party. Other celebrities who joined the celebration included Soniya Bansal, Neil Bhatt, Rinku Dhawan, and Jigna Vohra.

Arun Mashetty, Sunny Arya aka Tehelka, Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, and many other Bigg Boss 17 contestants were notably missing at the party.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 finalists Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra reunite for new music video; WATCH first look